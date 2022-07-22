Former Quecreek Mine rescuers John Gibson (left) and Dave Leverknight, with the US Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), talk about their roles as emergency support during Rescuer Day at the Quecreek Mine 20th anniversary event in Somerset County on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Joseph Sbaffoni, the former bituminous chief of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Deep Mine Safety, walks the grounds at the Quecreek Mine Museum during Rescuer Day at the Quecreek Mine 20th anniversary event in Somerset County on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Standing at the preserved Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company’s front entrance inside the Quecreek Mine Museum, former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, addresses those in attendance during Rescuer Day at the Quecreek Mine 20th anniversary celebration in Somerset County on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Thomas “Tucker” Foy, one of the nine Queekcreek Miners, takes a moment to reflect at the rescue shaft, on site, at the Quecreek Mine Museum during Rescuer Day at the Quecreek Mine 20th anniversary event in Somerset County on Friday, July 22, 2022.
SOMERSET, Pa. – Many of the people who participated in the Quecreek Mine rescue near Somerset 20 years ago gathered at the site on Friday, to reflect not only on the accomplishment of pulling nine miners out of a flooded mine 250 feet underground, but also the fact that they did it as a team.
“It was a great thing,” U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration engineering technician John Gibson said. “It doesn’t usually happen that way ... not nine for nine. That was amazing.”
Rescuer Day at Quecreek Mine | 20th Anniversary
Friday’s Rescuer Day event was dedicated to all of the rescuers that helped 20 years ago, from July 24 to 28, 2002. Representatives from rescue organizations recognized the teamwork it took from private and public sources to get the miners out safely.
“As Pennsylvanians ... we help each other,” then-Gov. Mark Schweiker said. “It wasn’t just official business – you help out your neighbors.”
Groups represented at the event included the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Mine Safety, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department dive team, the Pennsylvania State Police, MSHA’s Pittsburgh unit and many others.
Bill Arnold, Quecreek Mine Rescue Foundation founder, joked that it was easy to organize the event because many of the people who participated are retired now.
It was below Arnold’s Lincoln Township farm that the miners were trapped, and the property now is host to the quickly drilled shaft through which they were extracted from the flooded mine. He said he and his team organized Rescuer Day as a way to highlight the combined effort of everyone involved in the rescue.
“The teamwork was special and spectacular to see,” he said. “Everybody had one single thought, and that was to get these guys out.”
Some of the groups at the site provided visitors with demonstrations of their equipment, while others set up informational tables.
Representatives from MSHA had their engineering support truck on the premises for visitors to walk through; the vehicle acts as a mobile office in an emergency that gives decision-makers and mine engineers the space they need to help. It also has a seismograph and various other monitors to provide technicians with information – “just about anything we would need during that situation,” Gibson said.
Dave Leverknight, a MSHA mine emergency unit specialist, was also on hand to provide information. Both he and Gibson were at the Quecreek site assisting with the rescue efforts 20 years ago. Leverknight even offered to go into the drilled hole to retrieve the miners.
“It’s good to see all the people here that were here back then,” he said.
Gibson added that he was surprised by how many of the crews from then were represented.
Rich Wagner, director of the DEP mine rescue team, and two others also had an emergency vehicle on hand to show visitors. He said it was quite meaningful to be involved in the anniversary.
“You celebrate that,” he said.
Terry Fisher attended Friday’s event with his grandsons, Liam, of Dillsburg, York County, and Nolan, of Baltimore, Maryland. The trio were camping on this side of the state and on their way back to Mechanicsburg, where Fisher is from, and decided to stop for a visit at the Quecreek site after reading about it online. They toured the grounds and museum while there.
Fisher said he didn’t realize it was the 20th anniversary of the rescue, but was glad to be a part of the event.
“It’s interesting that they managed to get nine men out of the ground,” Nolan Fisher said.
Several visitors to the site on Friday later gathered in the conference room under the main museum to hear speakers including Schweiker; Arnold; rescued miners John Unger, Ron Hileman and Robert “Boogie” Pugh; and Joseph Sbaffoni, the former bituminous chief of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Mine Safety.
“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” said Sbaffoni, who was one of the first to respond to the Quecreek incident. “When you live through something like that you don’t forget it. It was really something.”
Sbaffoni not only serves with Arnold’s foundation, but also returns every year for the anniversary of the rescue.
“It’s a good story, and it needs to be told,” he said.
Quecreek Mine rescue anniversary celebrations continue Saturday with a Family Day event. The nine miners will be honored at Sunday’s 1 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates game.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
