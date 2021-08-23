MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Don Miller and his sisters, Linnie Will and Lois Yoder, have been camping at the Somerset County Fair since they were children.
“My dad was the second camper here,” Miller said near the campfire, surrounded by grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The siblings brought only horses to show at the fair when they were young, he said.
The family tradition continues and has grown to include goats, miniature horses, chickens and a pig competing for ribbons at the 121st annual fair, continuing all week in Meyersdale.
Miller said he wouldn’t miss it.
“I get to play with my grandchildren,” he said. “They love the animals. I take a week off of work.”
Opening weekend events included a horse show, dairy goat show and market goat competition, along with a demolition derby and antique farm machinery judging.
The official opening ceremony and parade Sunday evening followed the annual fair queen competition.
Winner Brooke Cornell, 20, of Berlin, said the county fair and related 4-H activities helped shape her education and career choices.
The daughter of Greg “Mooch” and Kara Cornell is studying animal science at Potomac State College of West Virginia University.
“I’ve always wanted to promote agriculture and being the fair queen gives me a bigger plate for the education,” she said.
Abby Shuck was first runner-up, and Karaha Snyder was second runner-up.
A compact car demolition derby and scarecrow competition are on tap for Monday at the fair, along with a horse show and beef breeding, poultry, rabbits and lambs competition.
A full schedule and more information are available at somersetcountyfairpa.com.
