PHOTO GALLERY | Somerset County Fair brings families together for traditional outing

MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Eva McDannel’s three children are all showing animals in this year’s Somerset County Fair, continuing a “long-standing family tradition.”
“It’s like Christmas for them,” she said.
Her mother started the family in the competitions and she grew up showing animals at the annual event.
Now, seeing her children continuing those activities brings a smile to her face.
McDannel’s son, Dax, presented his goats at Sunday’s dairy goat show and earned 1st premium and 3rd premium ribbons.
The 6-year-old proudly displayed them wrapped around his wrist as he walked through the the fairgrounds with an occasional fan stopping to congratulate him.
“My animal’s name is Meadow, and it’s a Saanen goat,” Dax McDannel said.
The boy, who’s very knowledgeable about his animals, also showed a goat named Daisy, while his older sister presented pigs. His younger brother also had goats.
“It’s a big family event every year,” the children’s paternal grandmother, Kate Lynch, said.
She added that the fair is a magical place.
Groups from all over travel to the fair annually to explore the numerous animals, from pigs and horses to cows and goats.
There’s also several food and treat vendors, games and much more.
Sharon Speicher and her daughter, Delainey, walked through the pig pens, checking out the sleeping hogs.
“We come every year on Sunday to watch the queen contest,” the mother said. “I grew up on a dairy farm, and I like bringing her around the animals.”
Delainey Speicher, 9, said she liked the pigs, but preferred the goats. She said she has a lot of fun at the fair every year.
The pair might make it back to the week-long event “if we have time,” the youngster said.
For Nicole Eberly and her husband, Connor, introducing their 1-year-old daughter, Bella, to the sights, sounds and smells of the festival was a special treat.
“I’ve been coming all my life,” Nicole Eberly said. “Just being a local, you come and support the fair.”
The family explored the various offerings on Sunday, but their main interest was the food from the firemen’s stand and horse pulls that took place at 1 p.m.
Bella Eberly loved seeing the horses and got a huge smile at the sight of them as they were often seen being led through the grounds.
Theresa Bundy and her sister-in-law, Kathy Barnett, sat in the shade of one of the buildings enjoying a sunny, warm Sunday.
They said they attended that day for the horse pulls, adding they have visited the fair annually for a few years now.
The pair appreciate the festival because of the variety of displays, events and other offerings.
Sunday’s events included the dairy goat show, horse show, antique farm machinery contest, queen contest and opening ceremony.
Similar events are scheduled throughout the rest of the week until Saturday.
For a complete list and more infromation, visit somersetcountyfairpa.com.