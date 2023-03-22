BERLIN, Pa. – Berlin Brothersvalley's varsity boys basketball team received a spirited sendoff Wednesday – both inside their high school gym and on the streets.
A crowd of nearly 800 – most of them faculty, staff and students – cheered on the Mountaineers during a pep rally before they boarded a bus bound for the Thursday's state Class 1A championship game in Hershey.
For senior guard Ryan Blubaugh, it was a special moment, but not a surprising one, he said.
"We call the community our sixth man ... because they are always (showing up) for us," he said, as students cheered in the bleachers behind him.
Outside, signs dotted the campus with the words "Mountaineer Madness," "Small Town, Big Dreams" and "Berlin Proud."
"It means a lot for the whole town of Berlin," said Craig Jarvis, a junior on the team.
Blubaugh is one of seven seniors on this year's team, meaning he's been through this once before.
The team made it to the state finals in 2021.
Blubaugh said the team's seven seniors have been trying to set an example for teammates. For all of the excitement of the moment, they aren't celebrating yet, he said.
The Mountaineers even squeezed in one more practice that ended just minutes before fellow students started filling the gym for their Wednesday pep rally.
"We're going down there to win," Blubaugh said, adding that coaches reminded them to focus on every aspect of the game and mastering the "little things."
Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser praised the team – and the community.
"This is a great group of kids who worked hard all year," he said. "We're so thankful for the support we've received."
A lot of that support will likely follow the team down the Pennsylvania Turnpike to Hershey for Thursday's game, Blubaugh said.
Sophomores Alayna Hoskin and Alyssa Maxwell said they'll be part of at least three busloads of community members making the trip.
As of 10 a.m., 144 students had signed up to attend the championship game.
"It's very exciting," Hoskin said. "We just want to give them all the support we can."
The district also recognized Berlin Brothersvalley's girls basketball team.
The Mountaineer girls basketball program finished 22-6 and took the District 5 Class 1A title, before seeing its playoff run end Tuesday with a PIAA Class 1A semifinal loss to Lawrence County's Union Area.
