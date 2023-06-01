JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Klaus Bolving, CEO of the Denmark-based Center for Defense, Space and Security, has been attending Showcase for Commerce since 2016.
Meanwhile, Kunio Nakatsuyama is representing his Japanese company, Nakatsuyama Heat Treatment, for the first time ever at the annual defense contracting exposition that is again occurring in Johnstown this week.
They, like other attendees, whether from nearby in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties or far away on other continents, come with the intent of developing business relationships.
Nakatsuyama said, through an interpreter, that he was “really impressed with everything so far,” during a conversation at the event’s opening ceremony held Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown.
“Basically, he is really surprised to meet the really big executives,” Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Japan representative for investment attraction Hidemi Inagaki said. “They’re positive to listen. It’s cultural things that Japanese companies, the big companies don’t really try to meet, talk with us. They try to talk with big companies.”
He also referred to the city as a “beautiful” place with “friendly people” where he would like to live.
Hidemi said Nakatsuyama owns a small heat treatment business, which made her think he would be a good fit for Showcase.
“Maybe this man can be utilized for defense, trade shows,” she said. “I thought, this is the one.”
Bolving, who represents a coalition of almost 200 organizations from the defense, space and security sectors, is “optimistic about the progress” made since he started attending Showcase.
“It takes time to build up,” Bolving said. “I came here for the first time in 2016. Now, this year will be the first time a Danish company will start production here.”
Like Nakatsuyama, Bolving spoke positively about his experiences in Johnstown. “I just have to be here because this is my second home,” Bolving said. “I love to be here. It’s so easy to bring in Danish companies that want to do business here.”
Bolving and Nakatsuyama were among the hundreds of people who attended the opening ceremony, including U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Development and International Engagement Justin McFarlin.
Speaking during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Joyce told the audience, “You all play an incredibly critical role in our national safety. During my time in office, I’ve had the opportunity to visit with many of you, come to your factories, meet your employees. And know that the businesses that you have built here in Johnstown, in Cambria County are vital to the industry of our community and support of the families with family sustaining wages.”
McFarlin emphasized the importance of turning ideas into usable products.
“Nothing matters unless it gets to the warfighter,” McFarlin said. “We have to find ways to get innovations, particularly research projects, and turn them into actual capabilities that can be delivered to the warfighter, get them in their hands as fast as possible.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter {a style=”font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif;” href=”http://twitter.com/dave_sutor” target=”_blank”}@Dave_Sutor{/a}.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.