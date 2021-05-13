SOMERSET – After the COVID-19 pandemic nixed The Patriot’s plans for National Skilled Nursing Care Week last year, staff wanted to make a splash this spring.
And for Rob Berlingo, administrator of the Somerset nursing home and skilled care facility, that “splash” was an eight-inch pan of whipped cream to the face on Wednesday.
“All for a good cause,” he said with a smile, moments after a pie pan full of the topping plopped from the side of his face.
Berlingo and two other administrators from Affinity Health Services, which operates The Patriot, volunteered for The Patriot’s inaugural “Pie a Boss” fundraiser, donning disposable gowns and eyewear to sit down in front of an hour-long pie-firing squad.
Staff paid $1 per pie to take a shot at Berlingo, at Jim Brady, interim nursing director, or at Bryan Hagerich, senior vice president of operations – an event that brought as many laughs as it did hits and misses, dietician Rachel Appleman said.
“It’s been hard for everyone over the past year with (COVID-19) and all of the restrictions,” Appleman said.
For months, residents were separated from families and staff had to work long days under layers of precautions to try to slow the virus from spreading through The Patriot’s halls.
“So to get a chance to be together and relax a little bit, it’s definitely nice,” Appleman said.
The chance to throw a pie at her boss was the cherry on top, she added.
Michelle Younkin, director of marketing, said she and a few co-workers thought up the idea after deciding to incorporate a fundraiser into this week’s events. Proceeds are being directed to a fund that Affinity established to help employees when they fall on hard times – such as a sudden family loss, she said.
Under the shared theme “Together Through the Seasons,” care centers throughout the region celebrated this week.
LaurelWood Care Center in Upper Yoder Township surprised staff with a scavenger hunt Tuesday, according to the 120-bed nursing home’s Facebook page. Arbutus Park Retirement Community served up a Johnstown classic inside its kitchen – Coney Island hot dogs.
At The Patriot, residents were treated to themed seasonal meals, including an outdoor cookout, Younkin said.
And Hagerich said the events also arrived at a time when state guidelines have loosened for Pennsylvania nursing homes, enabling in-person family visits again and group-style activities – albeit with precautions.
“National Nursing Home week has been around as long as I can remember, but it’s a little more special this year,” Hagerich said, adding that he was glad to see guidelines slowly shifting back toward normal. “We’re just excited just to get people back together and share some smiles again.”
