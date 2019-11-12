Veterans on foot, on floats and on motorbikes marched, rolled and rode down Johnstown’s Main Street in celebration of Veterans Day, while a line of grateful local residents waved flags and showed their support Monday.
This year’s ceremony also served as a citywide salute to two local World War II heroes.
One, Marine Sgt. Michael Strank, sacrificed his life on Iwo Jima’s sulfuric soil in 1945 after famously raising the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi. The other, Harry Plows, returned home a decorated Army sergeant and spent much of his life ensuring his fellow veterans were recognized on the home front, leading the charge to launch the first Conemaugh Valley Veterans’ parade in the late 1990s.
“Harry passed away this past year. But he’ll always be our parade marshal,” Conemaugh Valley Veterans member and parade emcee Marty Kuhar said to a crowd of hundreds who packed into Central Park.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic read a city proclamation saluting Strank as a “national hero” for his actions during World War II, part of which involved coordinating the flag-raising effort atop Suribachi that has since become a symbol of dedication, service and sacrifice across the nation.
Banners decorated Main Street with an image of Strank and the words “Home of Michael Strank” underneath.
It was just one of a series of efforts conducted over the weekend to honor the Franklin Borough man, a Czech-born immigrant who would have turned 100 on Sunday.
The Conemaugh Valley Veterans also took a moment to recognize the 50th anniversary of the height of the Vietnam War and honor those who survived those brutal days.
True to tradition, most of Tuesday’s fanfare focused on saluting veterans of every war for their dedication to country.
“Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding area continues to show its patriotism ... (recognizing) that freedom is not free,” Kuhar said during a brief ceremony.
Mark Blaisdell made the drive from Wilmore to attend Monday’s parade.
Blaisdell himself, is a four-year Navy veteran. But he said his mind was on fellow veterans Monday as he stood alongside Main Street watching a school band march past.
Even now, young veterans come back home from war under-supported by the country they serve, he said.
That’s why he was pleased to see a strong crowd lining the street at 4 p.m. Monday – a time most of the region is still at work.
“Our veterans deserve this,” he said. “Because a lot of times, they go through hell.”
