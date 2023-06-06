JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria City section of Johnstown is under the watchful eye of Steve Ditko's comic book creations.
On Tuesday, volunteers were competing the weeklong installation of the second Ditko mural on the back of Bottle Works' Tulip Building.
The 93-foot-by-20-foot mural consisting of four rows and 19 panels was designed by Los Angeles-based comic book artist and illustrator Javier Hernandez.
"We followed the same process as the with the first mural and had the community come in and paint and we were just waiting on the weather for instillation," said Matt Lamb, Bottle Works' creative director. "We're glad that we're finally at this point, and the instillation has gone very smoothly."
The first mural was installed last summer on the Washington Street side of the Stone Bridge Brewing Co. building at the corner of Franklin and Washington streets in downtown Johnstown.
"Last time we focused on Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, Steve's best-known characters, but this one we wanted it to be more of a retrospective of the characters he created," Lamb said. "We took a few from Marvel Comics and a few from DC Comics, but the majority are his creator-owned characters that a lot of people don't even realize."
The mural also features an image of Ditko at his desk.
"There are a couple of telltale signs that hardcore comic book fans will recognize from his studio space," Lamb said.
Community painting days, where about 250 people contributed to the mural project, were held in September and October.
"The whole point of us doing these murals is to honor Steve Ditko and his legacy, and part of that is educating people on the fact that he's from Johnstown and what he did throughout his career in the industry," Lamb said. "It was important for us to include the community for the knowledge, and also because we're a community arts center and we want people involved every step of the way."
Following the installation, the mural will undergo a day of touchups and a day to clearcoat it.
"There are great things that come from Johnstown, and we want to be known as the hometown of Steve Ditko," Lamb said.
Plans are being finalized for a third mural to be installed in Johnstown's West End, where Ditko grew up.
"We're narrowing down the final location, but the design is complete," Lamb said. "As soon as we have that location, we'll be able to move along with community painting days and want it up by the end of the summer."
