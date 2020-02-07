Area residents are waking up Friday to heavy snow, causing many schools in the region to cancel classes.
Accuweather has issued a winter weather advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until 7 p.m. Friday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts up to 6 inches are forecast with winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Motorist are advised to slow down and plan on slippery road conditions.
As of 7:45 a.m., no vehicle accidents have been reported by Cambria or Somerset 911.
