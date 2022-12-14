JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With a huge smile on her face, Porchea Downing said the Santa Fund is allowing her seven children to have a happier Christmas.
"This is a blessing," the Johnstown resident said.
"I appreciate everyone who has helped to make this happen."
Now in its 16th year, The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund provides toys to area children ages 12 and younger.
The gifts are purchased at Boscov’s department store in The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township, using donations made to the Santa Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Downing's children are among 1,200 youngsters from families facing hardships receiving Christmas gifts through the fund.
"This is very important because you have people like me who don't have the funds and can't afford Christmas," she said. "So I am very appreciative. I'm happy they will have gifts to open, and that's all the matters."
Volunteers from the Key and Interact clubs at Greater Johnstown High School and other community volunteers handed out the presents Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 612 helped sort the gifts prior to the distribution.
"The need is here more so than ever with how the economy is, inflation, food and gas prices and housing, so every little bit helps," said Roselyn Brandon, a Santa Fund volunteer who has been with the program since its inception.
This year, $25,000 was collected through individual donations and the Santa Fund Soccer Classic.
"People who have been donating have been donating for the last 16 years, and as bad as things are out there, they continue to give," Brandon said. "We hope the kids will be happy, and for some, this might be the only gift they get."
Nanty Glo resident Laura Good was picking up gifts for her four grandchildren.
"This is my second time coming and it helps out a lot," she said. "It means a lot to me because I'm the only one working."
Good said the gifts her grandchildren received last year were top-notch and they were excited to receive them.
"I'd tell others that a program like this is worth it, and it makes you feel good that people care," she said.
Stephanie Mayne, of Johnstown, was getting toys for her two daughters.
"This is my first time here and I think it's awesome," she said. "It'll be helpful and I say thank you."
Johnstown resident Robbin High was picking up toys for her granddaughter.
"I think this is wonderful," she said. "Things are so expensive and parents can't afford gifts for their children, so this is like Santa Claus being here himself."
High said when her granddaughter opens her gifts, her eyes will light up.
"She's going to be so excited, and I look forward to that," she said.
Darshell Daniel, a senior at Greater Johnstown High School and president of the Key Club, was volunteering with the Santa Fund for the first time and said she enjoys helping people.
"I thought it was pretty cool to be giving out free toys to people," she said.
"People are happy to be getting toys for their kids and I enjoy seeing that. It's important to have programs like this because some kids are not as fortunate as others, so it makes me happy to know I'm a part of their happiness."
The Tribune-Democrat Editor and General Manager Chip Minemyer said the need is still here in the community, especially coming out of COVID-19.
"We're continuing to see folks struggling financially, and hopefully we're helping a little bit at the holidays," he said.
"There's a lot of people doing great work in this community and we're just a piece of that. When you meet the people, you get a real sense of the impact and they appreciate it, which is one of the reasons we keep doing it."
Minemyer said the hope is the gifts will add to the children's Christmas morning.
"We hope that we've helped those families have that special moment, and kids smiling on Christmas morning, that's what it's all about," he said.
"We're not there for that moment and don't get to see that, but we get the sense talking to parents that's where it's going to end up and that's certainly gratifying."
