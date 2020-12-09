Smiling through her mask, Rosita Llanos said the Santa Fund is allowing her nine children – seven boys and two girls – to have a brighter Christmas.
"This is really good because some people are struggling right now," the Johnstown resident said. "My kids will be so excited to have gifts under the tree. To see the smiles on their faces is really important to me."
Now in its 14th year, The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund provides toys for area children ages 12 and younger. The gifts are purchased at Boscov’s department store in The Galleria, in Richland Township, through donations to the Santa Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Llanos' children are among 1,000 youngsters from families facing hardships receiving Christmas gifts through the fund.
"It's nice that people can come together and support each other, especially those in need," she said. "If you need help, reach out, even if you don't want to, because there are always people out there willing to help."
Volunteers from the Key Club at Greater Johnstown High School, employees of The Tribune-Democrat and community volunteers handed out the presents Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
"The need is still here and much more now with COVID and everything that is happening with that," said Roselyn Brandon, a Santa Fund committee member, who has been with program since its inception.
This year, $23,985 was collected through individual and corporate donations and sales of the “A Johnstown Christmas” and “A Johnstown Christmas – Volume II” CDs.
"Santa Fund is very important and it's just another avenue that people can use," Brandon said. "People are grateful that there's something under the tree for their kids Christmas morning. That's what it's all about."
Johnstown resident Chelsea Lichty was picking up gifts for her three daughters.
"This is my second year coming and it really helps the community out," she said. "It's a great program for the families who need it because they're isn't a lot around here to help anybody."
Lichty said the gifts the girls received last year were top-notch.
"They were very nice and they were so excited about getting them," she said.
Lichty said she would recommend the Santa Fund to others so youngsters can have a happier holiday.
"Definitely utilize it and maybe then next year, you can help others," she said.
Nicole Farabaugh, of Chest Springs, was picking up gifts for her two daughters.
"Somebody nominated us for it and I thought that was very nice and this is a wonderful idea," she said. "I know a lot of families who do struggle and we've definitely had our days with that, whether there's a pandemic or not."
Farabaugh said her girls will be thrilled to see the gifts under the tree.
"They'll be excited and Christmas is just fun no matter what," she said.
Farabaugh said those needing extra help shouldn't be ashamed to step forward and let someone give you a hand.
"So many people are too proud to take that help, but it's always nice to see everybody helping each other," she said. "Give back when you can, and if you need the help this year, accept it."
Valerie Coleman, of Johnstown, has been volunteering with the Santa Fund for three years and said she enjoys helping people.
"I like to see the smiles on their faces when they pick up the gifts for their kids, even with these masks on," she said. "People are trying to get what they can for their kids so they can have a good Christmas. It makes me feel good to know a kid will wake up Christmas Day and have a little something under the tree."
The Tribune-Democrat editor Chip Minemyer said the Santa Fund matters to the families.
"We get a lot of requests and I'm sure the pandemic has pushed some people into a situation where they could take advantage of a program like this when maybe in prior years they didn't need to," he said. "We're just trying to do our part, along with all the other organizations that work through Christmas, to try and help people out."
Minemyer said the Santa Fund strives to reach as many children as possible.
"A lot of people don't get a break and we're here to help them if that's the situation," he said. "In this region, there is a continuous need, so I think there will be a need for this program well into the future."
