With a smile on her face, Nadege Laventure said the Santa Fund is allowing her five children to have a brighter Christmas.
“I’ve been having some hard times and this is a blessing,” the Johnstown resident said. “I’m so grateful for this, so I can give them some gifts. My kids are going to be so excited and happy.”
Now in its 13th year, The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund provides toys for area children ages 12 and younger. The gifts are purchased at Boscov’s department store in The Galleria, in Richland Township, through donations to the Santa Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Laventure’s children were among 1,200 youngsters from families facing hardships receiving Christmas gifts through the fund.
“This is awesome because a lot of people don’t have to give to their kids,” she said. “This program is great and it can really help you and your children if you’re having a hard time.”
Volunteers from the Key Club at Greater Johnstown High School and members of The Tribune-Democrat Reader Advisory Committee handed out presents Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Participants also were treated to complimentary Johnstown Tomahawks tickets.
“We have seen this program grow and with how our economy is it’s very detrimental that this continues, and it’s thanks to our contributors from the community and businesses we can do that,” said Roselyn Brandon, a Santa Fund committee member. “The need is still here.”
This year, $23,000 was collected through individual and corporate donations, the Santa Fund Soccer Classic and sales of the “A Johnstown Christmas” and “A Johnstown Christmas – Volume II” CDs.
“Some people are working, some aren’t working and some are working two part-time jobs and the money is so limited, so we’re giving them hope that something will be under that tree for their children,” Brandon said. “People are so grateful that there’s something like this still here to help them.”
Johnstown resident Ramona Ilarraza was picking up a gift for her 10-year-old foster son.
“I think this is a good thing, especially for people who are low income and don’t have the money to spend on Christmas,” she said. “It’s such a great help, and I thank God that the paper has it in their heart to share with the community and give kids what they need.”
Ilarraza said her foster son will be excited on Christmas morning to open his present.
“He’s going to be so happy because he likes games,” she said.
Ilarraza said she would recommend the Santa Fund to others so youngsters can have a happier holiday.
“When your child wakes up in the morning you want them to have something under tree,” she said.
Kathleen McIntire of Johnstown was utilizing the Santa Fund for a second time and picking up gifts for her son and daughter.
“This is for people who need help and right now we’re struggling,” she said. “It’s an awesome program and it’s always good to be able to get some help.”
McIntire said she can’t wait for Christmas morning to see her children open their gifts.
“It’s so exciting to watch their faces,” she said.
Jacob Fetzer, a sophomore Key Club member at Greater Johnstown High School, said he enjoys volunteering and helping people.
“This is the community I live in and there are some people struggling, so I feel like it’s my duty to help and give back,” he said. “You get to see the smiles on these parents’ faces when they get the bag of gifts. This might be the only gifts they can get for their children and it really makes their day.”
The Tribune-Democrat editor Chip Minemyer said without the support from the community the Santa Fund wouldn’t be able to happen.
“This is the only way it works – it’s people who have it their hearts to make a donation and that’s individuals, families, corporations, clubs and organizations,” he said. “Every little bit that someone does whether it’s writing a check or stopping by to help fill bags it make a big difference.”
Minemyer said the Santa Fund strives to reach as many children as possible.
“I don’t think it’s going anywhere, either the need or the desire to continue to do the program, so it’ll continue to be here for the community,” he said. “It serves an important niche at the holidays for a lot of families who just can’t do it and that’s very gratifying for us.”
