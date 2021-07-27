Bo Bassett was awestruck when he saw the crowd gathered at Bishop McCort Catholic High School on Tuesday to welcome him home.
“This is nuts,” the world champion said as television cameras and cellphones captured his walk toward a cheering crowd of more than 100 supporters.
Moments earlier, police cars and fire engines with sirens blaring had escorted Bassett, who rode in a convertible with the top down alongside his father and brother, Keegan. During the parade from Richland to the McCort campus in the Eighth Ward, the younger sibling held the belt that Bo had captured in the 45-kilogram weight class at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary, last week.
Bassett was greeted by Bishop McCort cheerleaders chanting “Let’s go, Bo!” and Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” blasting over an outdoor speaker.
State and local politicians were on hand to celebrate the accomplishments of the 14-year-old, who won the freestyle world championship wrestling against wrestlers two or three years older than him.
“On behalf of the county commissioners, B.J. Smith, myself ... and the citizens of Cambria County, we want to congratulate the world champion,” President Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky said during a ceremony at the high school.
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt was unable to attend the ceremony but joined Chernisky and Smith in signing a certificate of recognition that was presented to Bassett.
Representatives of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office and U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson’s office also were in the audience.
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc spoke of plans to honor Bassett at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, and said Bassett’s athletic prowess isn’t the only trait that impresses him.
“I get to meet a lot of young athletes, giving out different awards for the Senate of Pennsylvania, and none has the head on their shoulders that you do,” Langerholc said before praising Bo’s parents, Karissa and Bill.
“Mom and Dad, you’ve raised a remarkable young man – someone that knows how to set goals and work toward those. Bo, you’ve captivated not just this area, but the entire nation. We look forward to what’s yet to come.”
Bill Bassett, who joked that he wore sunglasses so that he wouldn’t be caught crying on camera, also spoke about Bo’s title run, which has been the talk of Cambria County for more than a week.
“It’s really cool that he brought the entire Johnstown community together,” Bill Bassett said. “It’s a little boy who started out with these huge dreams and huge goals.
"My wife and I said, ‘As long as he’s going to give 100% and he’s going to go hard, we’re going to do everything we can.’ I tell him all the time, 'If you give me 100%, I’ll give you 110%.' He’s never swayed from his plan.”
The rally also recognized the success of Bishop McCort’s Erik Gibson, Mason Gibson and Sam Herring. All three were double All-Americans at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota, last week. Mason Gibson won a Greco-Roman national title while Herring was second in freestyle. Bo Bassett was joined onstage by a group of Bishop McCort and Ranger Pride Wrestling standouts.
“I have never seen anything like it in all of my life,” said Tom Smith, Bishop McCort Catholic’s principal and chief administrative officer. “I’ve been in athletics for 30 years. The bond that these young men have is unbreakable, and it’s unbelievable.
"The work that they put in, the time that they spend together, the way that they act in our school halls, the things that they do for one another – when you talk about 'familia' and you talk about family, they are the definition of it, which is one reason I love having them in our school.”
Bo Bassett got home from Europe late Monday night, but he and his teammates were back practicing at The Compound in Richland Township on Tuesday morning. The parade of athletes started there and wound down to the high school.
“It was crazy,” Bassett said. “There were a lot of people over at The Compound. I thought that was going to be all there were, and we rolled up here and there were like 200 more people. We have an amazing support cast and I’m so grateful for that.”
He will be an eighth-grader at Bishop McCort next month, but he’s already looking forward to next year’s Cadet World Wrestling Championships, which will be held in Italy.
“Rome 2022 is coming soon,” he said. “Hopefully, I can bring back another world title.”
