JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Challenged to let their imaginations run wild with their final projects, Richland High School seniors went above and beyond to create something memorable.
Among them were Lanigan McCulty, Sophia Mihal and Ethan Kaminsky, who built a life-sized replica of the Trojan horse from Homer’s “The Odyssey” that they moved into the school’s library for display on Monday.
“She said, ‘Be creative,’ and we kind of took that to heart,” McCulty said of 12th-grade English teacher Alyson Kaminsky’s instructions.
The massive wooden figure was entirely built by the students. They constructed a frame out of lumber and covered it with plywood before painting the giant decoy that nearly touched the library ceiling.
The horse includes trapdoors on the side and top to allow easy access, and it bears a Greek inscription on the side. There are other items from the story on display nearby, such as clay scorpions and Grecian armor.
It took the trio a month to finish their project, and it required some creative movement to not only transport it to Richland High School, but also to get it inside – the head had to be detached and the horse turned on its side.
Richland seniors spend the last six weeks of classes every year completing their projects. They can work either individually or in groups, and they are allowed to pick from any book they’ve read for school between seventh and 12th grades.
“It’s really kind of cool how they take their talents and translate it into a project,” said Alyson Kaminsky, who oversees the students’ work.
That includes sculpting, building, coding video games, composing music and much more.
After the work is completed, the projects are then put on display in the library, where all students, staff and faculty members are invited to inspect them and vote on which one they think is best.
Ethan Kaminsky, the teacher’s son, said the members of the group that worked together on the Trojan horse are all good friends. Mihal added that they all also love ancient Greek history, which helped them decide what to focus on.
“When we heard we could do it on any book, we kind of knew where to go with it,” she said.
Another standout project this year is a vehicle modeled after Jay Gatsby’s Rolls-Royce from “The Great Gatsby.” Jon Lindrose, Ethan Box, Brady Huss and Darden Horsley built the vehicle on a frame around a lawnmower.
Lindrose said all four students have an interest in cars and wanted to work on something that would “blow everyone out of the water.” It took the group about four weeks to complete the vehicle before delivering it to the library.
Other senior projects included a smoking church diorama modeled after the pivotal scene in “The Outsiders,” a clay statue from “The Epic of Gilgamesh” and a hunting blind with elaborately painted walls from “The Things They Carried.”
Alyson Kaminsky said all of the projects are done for fun, not as a graduation requirement, and the students are encouraged to go all-out to show off their talents.
Previous projects that stick out in her memory include a complete vehicle restoration and paintings so elaborate that, she said, they could have fetched a hefty sum if sold or hung in a museum.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
