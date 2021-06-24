The Hot Nights, Cool Lights Parade showcased not only motorcycles but also the support of Thunder in the Valley’s visitors for Johnstown, participants said.
Heather Tomasko, of Richland Township, drove a red motorcycle with pink lights.
“It’s great to have this after COVID,” she said. “It’s great to see people support Johnstown and its businesses through Thunder in the Valley.”
More than 100 motorcyclists lined up on Galleria Drive Thursday night for the 9:30 p.m. parade to downtown Johnstown.
The parade, which marks the official start to Thunder in the Valley, started at The Johnstown Galleria and progressed to Bedford Street and straight to downtown Johnstown, where bikers found a place to park and enjoyed live music at three stages.
Samantha Horner’s children waved as the motorcycles passed Main Street.
“It’s a great thing to have,” Horner said. “It’s a nice welcome back.”
Among the participants in the parade was Rex Cramer, of Springdale, Allegheny County, with a long goatee, a leather vest and an American flag mounted on his flame-decaled yellow motorcycle.
“I’ve only been riding for four years,” he said. “Everyone thinks bikers are macho men, and I didn’t realize it when I started, but the biker community is a lot more of a family environment than you think.”
Stan and Ashley Beck, of Snyder County, rode a Harley in the parade. It had LED lights and chrome visors.
“This is something we all love,” Stan said. “We love to see the different bikes because you never see a bike someone hasn’t done something to to make it their own.”
Bikers gathered at Primanti Bros. on Galleria Drive in Richland Township before the parade. Butch Waldron sat on his Harley.
He said there’s a feeling of brotherhood among bikers.
“It’s the show and the pageantry,” he said.
The parade also highlighted a special bond shared by bikers, said Matt Peters, of Slippery Rock.
“It’s a sense of brotherhood, to be on the road and wave to another motorcyclist,” Peters said.
