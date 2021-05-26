Paul Horner was overjoyed to see his twin daughters walk across the stage on Wednesday at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School’s graduation ceremony.
“This is great,” he said. “It’s wonderful to watch them accomplish such a feat.”
Due to inclement weather, the district held a face-to-face commencement in the high school’s gymnasium instead of outdoors at Price Field as planned. Even though the location changed, the emotions attached to the celebration did not for Horner, who said that it was wonderful to have an in-person ceremony and that he was grateful for the opportunity.
Madison Knupp acknowledges her family after receiving her diploma during Westmont Hilltop School District's commencement ceremony held at the junior-senior high school's main gymnasium on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Lynn Clement, Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School principal, addresses those in attendance during Westmont Hilltop School District's commencement ceremony held at the school's main gymnasium on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Thomas Mitchell, superintendent of schools, addresses the graduating class during Westmont Hilltop School District's commencement ceremony held at the junior-senior high school's main gymnasium on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
“To walk together with my sister – we’ve been dreaming of this forever,” she said.
However, she also admitted that the milestone was bittersweet.
Fellow senior Aurora Schrum was just as pleased about having an in-person event, but had a different outlook on ending her high school career.
“I enjoyed my time here. It was really nice,” she said, “but I’m glad I’m graduating.”
For Susan and Harry Mock, the chance to see their granddaughter, Lauren, graduate in person was heartwarming.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Susan Mock said. “I’m so happy for the kids.”
Her husband agreed that he was glad to be there.
Wednesday’s event kicked off with a performance of the song “Walk a Little While” by the student group the Chamber Singers before Lynn Clement, high school principal, took the stage.
She told the class of 2021 that they kept the faculty and staff smiling through the last year and that she was truly thankful to them for being the light in their lives.
Thomas Mitchell, district superintendent, acknowledged in his speech that the school year “certainly had its challenges,” but said he prefers to take an optimistic view and focus on the successes of the students.
“I could not be more proud of your resilience and grace,” he said.
Josh Miller, a Westmont Hilltop graduate and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory employee, provided the commencement address, comparing the memorable moment to a mission to Mars. Miller had a hand in sending the Perseverance rover to the neighboring planet.
He told the students about the other robots who’ve made the distant trip and shared anecdotes from his life that aligned with the machine’s names, such as Opportunity, Spirit and Curiosity.
“In the end ... all I ask is that, when you start charting your own course, you remember the little robots up on Mars,” Miller said.
He added that he hoped they would serve as inspiration for the graduates.
Other speakers included seniors Kallie Williams, Olivia Caper and Lakyn Davis. Hailey Pavlik and Catherine Veranese sang “For Good,” and Sarah Brandle sang “I Hope You Dance.”
