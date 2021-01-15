SOMERSET – Bundled up against the cold, Somerset residents and visitors kicked off the 26th annual Fire & Ice Festival on Friday.
“I didn’t know with all the restrictions if it would be possible,” Rockwood resident Scott Shaffer said.
The 24-year-old was working his grandparents’ stand, Mountain Kettle Korn, in the center of town.
It was his eighth year helping out at the Somerset, Inc.-sponsored festival, and he was glad to see visitors were still showing up to explore this year’s offerings.
Shaffer reported that business was good as well.
Normally there are a host of events all weekend to celebrate the season, but the festival had to be scaled back this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, visitors were welcome to go on a self-guided tour of 44 “Roaring ’20s”-themed ice sculptures placed throughout town and visit the vendors.
Cindy Fisher brought her two nieces out to enjoy the festival.
Fisher said this was their first time at the showcase, and the trio was excited to see what was available.
She and her nieces were looking forward to the Laurel Highlands Model Railroad Club Train display and horses of Misty Haven Carriage Rides – both available at various times all weekend.
“Just to come out and walk up and down the streets and see people out is great,” she said. “It’s a nice evening.”
Fisher also commended Somerset, Inc. for organizing the event, and called the group a valuable asset to the area.
While visitors milled about in uptown Somerset ragtime music was played at the intersection of Center Avenue and Main Street.
There were also fire pits placed throughout the area for festival-goers to warm up beside.
Mike Fetterolf, a native to Somerset who moved back in recent years, was doing just that.
He attended the showcase with his wife and daughter, and was happy to see others out and about as well.
“I like stuff like this for the community,” Fetterolf said.
He helped to set up the event Friday morning.
Despite the “trimmed-down” nature of the showcase, Fetterolf still considered it a fun event.
Other festivities to check out this weekend include a daily Kids Story Stroll starting at the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, 230 S. Rosina Ave.; Somerset Kiwanis take-out pancake breakfast Saturday morning; various food trucks; and a scavenger hunt.
Fire & Ice headquarters is at 130 N. Center Ave., and for more information, visit www.facebook.com/FireIceFestival or www.somersetinc.org.
