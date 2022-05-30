JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Whenever their nation has needed them, members of retired U.S. Air Force Col. Karen Esaias' family have answered the call, she said Monday.
Her father, Don, was a U.S. Army Air Forces second lieutenant at age 19, while two uncles served in the Pacific during World War II. Her grandfather, Richard, was an infantryman in France during World War I.
And three great-great-grandparents fought for the Union in the Civil War, one of them giving his life during a brutal three-day stalemate remembered as the Battle of the Wilderness in the spring of 1864. That ancestor, William Cunningham, was among the many remembered in her Memorial Day keynote address at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in Johnstown's Hornerstown section.
Esaias said she wasn't sharing her family's military history because it was anything unique in Greater Johnstown – "but rather because it's so remarkably common," she said, noting that countless Cambria County families have relatives who've fought and died for their country.
"When we drive or walk through the cemetery," she said, "it reminds us of our heritage and service."
Signs of both heritage and service were on full display across the region Monday, including at Sandyvale, whose roots as a final resting place for service members killed in combat date back to the Civil War.
Records show that Johnstowners have been gathering at Sandyvale to pay respect since 1886 – when the reflective holiday was still called Decoration Day.
"We gather together to day for the same purpose," Sandyvale board president Diana Kabo said, "to honor them for their sacrifices."
Monday's ceremony included the reading of Gen. John Logan's 1868 orders establishing a day to honor those who died for their country and the placement of a wreath by Mary Campbell Ladies Auxiliary President Kristen Caddy and Norah Minor, 10.
Less than two miles up the hill, another crowd gathered at Grandview Cemetery to remember the community's fallen war heroes.
Chaplain Maj. Erik J. Gramling, U.S. Army, addressed the crowd after a parade of first responders, high school bands and young bicycle riders traveled down Westmont's Luzerne Street early Monday in a patriotic display.
Westmont residents Jolene Wesner and Kelly McCall worked with West Hills Regional Fire Department over the past few years to keep the parade thriving during COVID-19 shutdowns.
Westmont Hilltop and Richland's high school marching bands both performed in a line that included members of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Johnstown Street Survivors classic car organizations as they proceeded toward the Johnstown area's largest cemetery.
The fact that so many children participated – many of them on bicycles decorated in red, white and blue – was a welcome site for Street Survivors member John Cowan, a veteran.
"This gives them an opportunity to understand what this day is all about – and the sacrifices so many people made for our country," Cowan said.
Westmont resident Mary Jo Gardill agreed. She said the parade was already part of Old Westmont when she moved to Luzerne Street in the early 1970s – and it's uplifting to see it continue.
"It's just so Norman Rockwell-esque," she said.
Back at Sandyvale, U.S. Marine veteran Sam Grasso praised the community for continuing to remember veterans killed in service. Whether it's continuing a Memorial Day service, raising flags outside or putting them alongside burial sites across the county, "it's a reminder that this area hasn't forgotten about all of those great people who gave their lives," the Cover Hill man said.
"This was a beautiful service," Grasso said, "and unfortunately, when you travel to other parts of the country, you don't see that everywhere else."
