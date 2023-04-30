LORETTO, Pa. – The Special Olympics Pennsylvania spring sectionals hosted by St. Francis University drew 16 teams and 355 athletes from all over Central Pennsylvania.
Despite rain on Sunday, athletes from counties including Lycoming, Franklin, Sullivan, Center, Blair, Clearfield, Bedford, Somerset and Cambria competed in the sectionals to qualify for Special Olympics Pennsylvania Summer Olympics from June 8 to 10 at Penn State University.
For the ninth year, St. Francis University hosted Pennsylvania's Central Region sectionals competition.
Five-on-five basketball and swimming competitions were held at the university's DeGol Arena, and track and field events were hosted nearby at Central Cambria School District in Ebensburg.
Erika Christiansen, Central Competition director, said softball and golf sectionals were canceled due to rain throughout the day. All athletes in those sports will automatically advance to the Olympics at Penn State, Christiansen said.
"The athletes are super-excited," she said. "It's the first time back to being a full spring Special Olympics event since the COVID-19 pandemic."
Over the past two years, to increase the number of opportunities for competition leading up to the main Special Olympics Pennsylvania events this summer, the organization has divided the state into geographic regions where athletes compete closer to home prior to taking longer trips later in the year for sectionals and championships, Christiansen said.
Leyla Hosszu, 14, of Lancaster, emerged from the pool at DeGol Arena with a gold medal Saturday in the freestyle swim race.
"It's her first season back since the pandemic," said her mother, Ina Hosszu. "I am very proud of her."
On the basketball courts, Adams County assistant coach Brian Dell was happy to see months of work culminate with a solid team performance on Saturday.
"We've been practicing since January," he said. "We've got a different array of athletes who've learned to work well together."
On the race track at Central Cambria, rain didn't dampen the energy of athletes including Stephen Coble-Vigdor, who competed in the javelin and 50-meter dash.
"My favorite events are running events," he said.
Centre County track and field coach Robert Masters said St. Francis University was a gracious host.
"It's been fantastic," he said. "The volunteers are all St. Francis student-athletes. They were wonderful for the whole event."
St. Francis men's soccer team member Anfernee Stokes marked the finish line for runners on Saturday, high-fiving and congratulating athletes as they crossed.
"It's inspirational to see the Special Olympians. I didn't hesitate to volunteer," Stokes said. "They don't have the luxuries we have in life, and they are putting in the extra effort to participate here and compete."
