JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – World War II veteran Thomas O'Neill has been to Europe, Asia and Central America during his service to the United States military, he said.
With a "World War II Veteran" hat protecting him from rain on Friday, O'Neill was among about a dozen residents of The Atrium senior living home on Main Street who enjoyed downtown Johnstown's Veterans Day Parade.
O'Neill, 99, waved as the parade passed and received greetings and expressions of gratitude for his service from other parade spectators around him.
The 26th annual parade particularly recognized the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force, but all branches of the military were represented in the parade down Main Street from Johns Street.
Organized by Conemaugh Valley Veterans, the parade featured veterans' organizations, private organizations and military vehicles. While rain didn't stop the parade, it prevented marching bands from participating.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 155 Color Guard led the parade of 50 participating organizations.
Randy Reynolds, retired Marine Corps master sergeant and member of Conemaugh Valley Detachment No. 287 of the Marine Corps League, said the parade is a tradition.
"We do it every year," he said. "I feel it shows a lot of veterans here that they have support. It's a privilege to come here and march with other veterans."
Cub Scouts from Troop 217 of Westmont were among the children's organizations participating.
"At their age, it's about helping them get a feel for respecting veterans and teaching them about what veterans have done for our country," Scoutmaster Jeremy Waite said.
Several active members of the the Army National Guard's 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade in Richland Township joined the parade. The brigade is known for its Black Hawk helicopters.
"We are excited to be part of the parade and bridge the gap between veterans and current service members," Capt. Bjorn Tvera said.
Jim Miller, retired Army National Guardsman, said he attends the parade every year. His granddaughter, Cassandra Miller, a preschool teacher, sat beside him along Main Street on Friday.
Cassandra Miller said she had tasked her students with coloring pictures for Veterans Day, which she donated to veterans at local senior homes.
"Even though there's not a lot of people here for the parade, it's still nice that there are people who've come out to show they still care in this crazy world and they do support veterans," she said.
Several organizations that provide help to veterans and their families were represented in the parade, including the Veterans Leadership Program, based at the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown.
Combat veteran Paul Troy, a retired Army major, is the Veterans Leadership Program housing service coordinator.
"This is wonderful," he said. "This is a wonderful opportunity in the community to thank veterans for their service and give them recognition."
The Veterans Leadership Program is welcoming veterans from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 310 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown, for a "Johnstown Stand Down" event at which free services will be provided for veterans, including refreshments and a light lunch, as well as clothing and general care items, legal assistance and vocational resources.
