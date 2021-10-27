JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Norah Minor came to the Johnstown Halloween Parade on Tuesday dressed in a witch costume that was covered by a puffy pink jacket.
It was a fitting outfit – both spooky for the holiday and warm for a cold, dreary, rainy fall night.
“If I wasn’t wearing my winter coat, you could probably tell that I’m a witch this time,” Minor, a 10-year-old from Johnstown, said. “I like mystical costumes.”
Minor has been enjoying the annual parade for years.
“I just like seeing everything that people come up with for all the cars and everything,” she said. “And I like just maybe even being scared a little by some people’s costumes.”
Several community groups, including the Cambria Regional Chamber and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, put on the parade this year after the longtime host, Forever Media, could not do it.
“I think there were folks here that have been going to it since they were little, and it really feels like it’s an important tradition for the area,” Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said.
“So we were happy to be able to keep that going.”
There were still, of course, children in costumes, fire trucks and bands marching along Main Street.
1 of 7
Johnstown Halloween Parade
Phoenix Durst, of Johnstown, watches as his daughter Caleesi, 3, gets a treat from a city firefighter during the Johnstown Halloween Parade on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Portage Area School District’s marching band made its first appearance, at least in recent memory, dressed as zombies playing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
“It just gives the students an opportunity to do something they have never done before,” Portage band director Addison Holyfield said. “From what I’ve been told, they’ve never done this before, so they were excited and ecstatic we’re doing stuff like this, getting out, experiencing, getting them out in front of people and performing.”
Numerous groups participated, including the Johnstown Mill Rats baseball team.
“It’s great to get out in the community,” said Greg Kocinski, the club’s new general manager.
“As a second-year organization in Johnstown, we’re trying to get out anyway we possibly can in the community. What better way than get outside in a parade, and throw some balls out to the kids, and kind of show our brand to the community and show that we’re involved in the community.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.