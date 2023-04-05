JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U-Haul trucks and piles of garbage lined the streets of the Prospect Homes public housing complex on Wednesday afternoon.
The bags and cans were filled with jettisoned items from residents’ lives – old toys, broken televisions, random kitchen utensils, tattered clothing. Meanwhile, the moving trucks were being packed with furniture, bikes, mattresses, books and other materials people wanted to save.
It was all a sign of the exodus that started on March 9 when the Johnstown Housing Authority gave residents 30 days to vacate the units due to concerns about structural issues. Most of the 220 or so people who lived there at the time are already gone. Others were carrying out last-minute relocation plans before this weekend’s deadline.
“Never in a hundred years would you have ever been able to tell me this would happen to this establishment,” Prospect Homes resident Kimberly Hardwick said.
Hardwick stood in her front yard for a few minutes emotionally talking about having to leave the place she has called home for five years. She described the beauty of her flower garden that has recently started its annual springtime bloom and her Japanese maple dwarf tree.
“I’ll cry about this,” Hardwick said, while holding the tree’s branches. “I’ll really cry. I’ll cry about my tree.”
A few blocks away, Christopher McKenzie, decked out in black-and-gold Pittsburgh Pirates gear, sat on his front porch for one of the last times, as the community slowly disappeared a little more with each passing moment.
“I feel kind of sad, especially for the people that lived up here all their life, and the elderly people and the handicap people,” said McKenzie, who lives in the housing project with his wife and two children. “It’s breaking up a lot of homes.”
Losing the Prospect community is not only affecting residents, but also their families.
Terri Britt works two jobs, one in Richland and the other in downtown Johnstown with about a half hour in between when one ends and the other starts. Her 2-year-old attends Little Lamb Day Care in Prospect where Britt’s mother – the child’s grandmother – would walk to the daycare, pick him up around 5 p.m. and watch him until she was done with her night job.
Now since Britt’s mother has moved from Prospect Homes to Solomon Homes, she needs to leave her first job, pick him up at daycare and drive him to her mom’s place, which often makes her late for the second job.
Britt said the situation is “very much an inconvenience.”
Her mother is also trying to adjust to living in an unfamiliar environment.
“It’s very hard on her now because she takes care of her two grandkids, which are my sister’s kids,” Britt said. “They went from being able to sit on the porch, having all their toys and bikes and everything on the porch to now, they don’t go anywhere.”
The impact is being felt in the overall Prospect neighborhood, too.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, of Prospect's Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, said a few people who used to live in the housing complex were missing from recent services.
“We’ll notice an impact as time goes because some of those members are part of the ministries within the (local) churches,” Wilson said. “Some of those children are members of choirs within the congregations. We’ll know that as we go along.”
JHA issued the vacate notices after inspections were done following the collapse of a ceiling in one of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-owned units.
Housing authority officials did not publicly provide many details until releasing an inspection report on Wednesday in response to a Rght-to-Know request made by The Tribune-Democrat. Diviney & Associates Structural Engineers conducted visual inspections and determined that ceilings in all the residnences were “most likely destined for collapse.”
Officials said the housing authority will pay for all moving expenses.
Still, questions remain.
Wilson said former residents want to know if they will have an opportunity to come back to the housing project and what is the future plan for the neighborhood.
“Those are the big questions that people are asking, and I don’t think that it’s unreasonable to ask those questions,” Wilson said.
JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said it is “still too early to determine the future of Prospect, but we would prefer to make necessary repairs if possible. The next step is a geotechnical survey of the grounds, expected to begin Monday.”
People moving from the Prospect Homes account for more than 1% of Johnstown’s entire population. Them being scattered throughout the municipality will affect the school district, the economy and the future of the property where the units are.
Interview requests were emailed to Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.
Neither responded.
