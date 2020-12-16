A storm that started on Wednesday afternoon was expected to drop at least a foot of light, fluffy snow throughout the region by Thursday morning.
There will, of course, be more accumulation in the higher elevations during what is the first big snowfall of the season.
Temperatures are expected to remain cold for at least a few days, not reaching the 30s, which will lead to the white stuff sticking around, according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist John Feerick.
“It’s nothing incredibly unusual,” Feerick said. “A lot of times we’ll get a storm like this more in January or February.”
Feerick explained how the storm developed: “A pretty powerful nor’easter is developing right now near the Carolina coast. It’s tracking far enough to the northwest where we’re getting into the heavy snow.
“There’s plenty of cold air in place, a cold Canadian high to the north supplying that cold air. A lot of times these nor’easters will develop and kind of skirt more eastward and we don’t get a lot of snow out of them across Cambria County. But this one’s coming far enough to the northwest where we’re getting into heavier snow on this.”
At least 5 inches of snow had fallen by 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a measurement taken in Johnstown’s West End.
Local and state officials encouraged people to stay at home and avoid driving unless necessary for safety reasons and to give work crews space to clear the roads
Melissa Batula, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s deputy secretary for highway administration, also noted that the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are being made.
“Fewer vehicles on the road allows our teams to focus on keeping the roads open for critical movements, not only of the vaccine, but also our emergency responders, medical professionals and those needing these services,” Batula said.
No major wrecks had been reported to local emergency centers as of The Tribune-Democrat’s earlier-than-usual press start.
Motorists can get updates on road conditions and weather-related driving restrictions by visiting 511PA.com.
