JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rows of dehumidifiers and floors of industrial fans filled two levels of Richland High School on Tuesday as district staff and a half dozen contractors worked to dry out the building from a pipe burst Christmas Day.
Including a smaller break at the elementary school, the damage may add up to $350,000 – but it won't prevent students from returning Jan. 3 as scheduled, Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said.
"We had three inches of water in some areas," he said, pointing to the corner of a high school restroom. "In some of our rooms, water came down so fast the drop ceiling disintegrated."
Still, as a combined crew of 30 people continued a third day of work drying out the building – and in some case, began repair work – Nadonley said the district was lucky the damage, and the timing, wasn't worse.
"It this happened in the middle of a school week, we'd be closed down right now," he said.
The district was far from alone Tuesday.
Schools, businesses and residents throughout the region were scrambling to address problems from pipe breaks Tuesday as temperatures climbed back toward December norms.
The East Hills and Windber appeared to be particularly hard hit – with some in the community saying wind chills sent temperatures to more than 40 below zero over the weekend.
A sign on Highland Community Library advised visitors the location was "CLOSED" Tuesday due to a break in a restroom earlier in the morning.
Richland fire Deputy Chief Robert Heffelfinger said Tractor Supply Co., Best Buy and Kabuki all sustained some damage due to breaks, but the locations were open Tuesday.
A break Tuesday at the Galleria Mall was also discovered and repaired at one end of the indoor shopping center.
Bob Statler, Johnstown's fire chief and a first assistant with Windber, said Windber Area High School, the Windber Bi-Lo and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center also had minor breaks that caused smaller amounts of damage.
Given that temperatures plunged into the negative digits, the breaks weren't surprising – especially now that temperatures are rising and frozen lines are beginning to thaw, Statler said.
He said Johnstown's Public Safety Building on Washington Street also had a break that sent water into a few rooms – but it could have been far worse.
"Fortunately, the assistant chief was there, and he heard it. He was able to get to the (location) quickly and turn the water off," Statler said.
Richland 'drying out'
Richland School District Director of Facilities John Ribarich said an elevator alarm alerted him Sunday that something was wrong at the school.
As it turned out, a pipe broke above a nurses' office waiting area near the school's main entrance, sending an uninterrupted stream of water through a series of school offices and then down onto the main floor below.
It ran down a main stairwell – and into the elevator shaft, triggering the alarm.
Ribarich said water was running through the main hallway as he walked through the school's main doors.
It drenched classroom carpets and first-floor computer equipment and soaked supplies, including a portion of the school's still-boxed standardized tests, Nadonley said.
Even some cafeteria food will need to be thrown out, he added.
Two rooms that were completed over the past month also sustained significant damage, including a faculty lounge and the Alumni Room community space.
They were among numerous rooms Tuesday that had holes drilled a few inches above the floor to allow air to dry out soaked walls, Nadonley said.
He said despite the extensive Alumni Room damage, memorabilia on display, including pennants dating back to 1935 and a 1987 Rams football program, were all spared.
He said floors and drop ceilings sustained the most damage – but can easily be replaced – even if it might take a few months to complete the work.
"It might look a little different when our students return, but we'll be OK," he said, noting there may be areas where drop ceilings are still missing tiles or cosmetic work needs completed.
The district has filed an insurance claim to cover the damages, Nadonley said.
He credited staff for putting in long days this week to help crews dry out both schools.
Highland Library
Library Director Ashlee Kiel said the she received a call at 6 a.m. Tuesday that a pipe broke in the staff bathroom.
The flooding spared the library's thousands of books, but storage rooms and a staff kitchenette sustained damage.
Two computers and a server may also be inoperable, as well as crafts and other children's supplies, Kiel said.
"Fortunately, our plumber came in and found the source of the leak in the ceiling," she said.
But due to the extensive number of calls across the area, it may be a week before a cleaning company can arrive to clean and dry the space, Kiel said.
She said several events, including a book club and "Noon Years Eve" party on SundayDec. 31 for children will shift online.
The Noon Years Eve party will begin via Facebook Live at 11:30 a.m. to allow kids to ring in 2023 during daylight hours.
The library doors will reopen Wednesday for "grab and go" book borrowing and cardholders are encouraged to search for titles through the online system at www.cclsys.org/highland, Kiel said.
"We're a library with limited funds ... and a lot of old books, so these kind of emergencies can be kinda scary," Kiel said. "But this could have been a lot worse."
