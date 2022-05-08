Kylie Bridge accepts her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
St. Francis President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell (right), TOR, presents Ralph and Marie Juliana with a degree given to their daughter, Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education march into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Kylie Bridge accepts her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
St. Francis President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell (right), TOR, presents Ralph and Marie Juliana with a degree given to their daughter, Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education march into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
St. Francis University President the Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, left students graduating Saturday from the Loretto university’s School of Health of Sciences and Education with the same words he brought them in on, the school’s motto.
1 of 5
171st class graduates from St. Francis
Kylie Bridge accepts her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education march into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
St. Francis President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell (right), TOR, presents Ralph and Marie Juliana with a degree given to their daughter, Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
PHOTO GALLERY | 171st class graduates from St. Francis University
1 of 5
171st class graduates from St. Francis
Kylie Bridge accepts her Bachelor of Science degree from St. Francis University President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, TOR, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education March into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
Students from the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education march into DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletic Center during a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
St. Francis President Rev. Malachi Van Tassell (right), TOR, presents Ralph and Marie Juliana with a degree given to their daughter, Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019, during the St. Francis University School of Health Sciences and Education graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Loretto, Pa.
“You’ve had the opportunity to become that someone that you are called to be. You and the world around you are much different than when you arrived,” Van Tassell said.
Van Tassell added that world events have made things much different than when the students began their education.
“Events in our country challenge us anew to respect the uniqueness of individual persons. You enter a world today that is different, but can be different for the better,” Van Tassell said. “Bring magnanimity into the world with you. Lead by example as you respect the uniqueness of individual persons and treat others the way that you want to be treated.”
William E. Strickland, executive chairman of Manchester Bidwell Corp., issued the commencement address for Saturday’s ceremony. He told the graduates that he learned after his double-lung transplant six years ago that “caring and empathy is medicine.”
“I found a nurse who cared for me during my key period of recovery. At one point, I was very frightened and said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to see the sun come up today,’ ” Strickland said. “That nurse, Emily, stayed with me until the sun indeed did come up the next day before finishing her rounds. The spirit of that nurse and the constant attention of my children and wife allowed me to survive.”
During the ceremony, a posthumous degree was given to Alivia Rea Juliana, who passed away on May 15, 2019.
“The field of occupational therapy attracts those who are creative, patient, inquisitive, kind, innovative and empathetic,” Van Tassell said. “These words perfectly describe Liv. She was a constant source of good vibes and others were naturally drawn to her. Liv’s spirit will be carried on through her classmates, and they will all become better occupational therapists just for having known her.”
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.