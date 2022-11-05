JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke at Cambria County’s Republican headquarters in Richland Township on Saturday, seeking support in the final days of his campaign for U.S. Senate.
With pizza in hand, Oz spoke to the crowd during a lunchtime rally.
He told the crowd that as Republicans, they like making sure things work.
"I've always believed that we should absorb a lot of the responsibility to fix the rough edges around things that aren't perfect,” he said. “So God bless you for doing that.”
Oz told the crowd that during his time as a heart doctor, he learned to listen and heard people’s real issues. He said this is something that he applied on the campaign trail.
“I've heard the stories ... I'll tell you, two realities,” he said. “One, people are very optimistic about their own lives, but they're worried about the country. They're worried about the person next to them.
"We're giving people. We’re the safety net for each other and so when you see things aren't happening the right way, you get nervous, you get worried about it, you want to do something about it.”
Oz said that opportunity will come Tuesday.
“Here's what I'm hearing. I'm hearing seniors say they have a hard time because their Social Security checks aren’t stretching far enough with runaway inflation,” he continued. “I'm hearing from young couples who can't make that first payment on a house because the mortgage rates are through the roof.
"I'm hearing families say, ‘My goodness, you know, I'm worried about crime or, or just a general belief that it's not safe in my community,’ or they're worried about fentanyl showing up in their mailbox. All of these are fixable but John Fetterman's going to make it worse.”
Cambria County Republican Party Chairwoman Jackie Kulback encouraged attendees to each call five friends to get out and vote. Kulback said that the votes would be maximized if each attendee would call five people and get them to vote for Oz.
Before Oz arrived, attendees heard from Renae Billow, the Republican candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 72nd District.
