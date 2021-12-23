EBENSBURG – When 8-year-old Gavyn Jones told his grandmother he didn’t think he’d get any Christmas cards because his parents had died this year, Faye Virsack took to Facebook and requested some holiday cheer for her grandson.
Kate Bender, a yoga instructor at High Street Body Shop in Ebensburg, saw the post and shared it to her account.
She then presented the idea of starting a fundraiser for Gavyn to gym owners Eric and Dana Danchanko – to give the child “the best Christmas ever.”
The couple were immediately on board.
“These guys here just blew us totally away,” Tommy Virsack, Gavyn’s grandfather, said. “The outpouring of love for Gavyn – you just never figured it.”
Throughout the two weeks after word was sent, several hundred Christmas cards from around the country flooded the Virsacks’ home in Portage, where Gavyn lives. The week of Christmas, the count was nearly 400.
Some were from as close as Virginia and New York, while others made the trip from California and other states far away.
“It’s totally overwhelming,” Tommy Virsack said.
Looking at the numerous cards hung up on several walls around his grandparents’ house has helped Gavyn deal with the loss.
His father died of a heart attack in April and his mother – the Virsacks’ daughter – died from sepsis in May.
“His world was turned upside down,” Tommy Virsack said.
But the first sign of grief came recently when the boy crawled into his grandmother’s lap and asked about the cards.
Virsack said that’s when he and his wife realized that the loss had affected Gavyn more than they thought.
‘Tough year for us’
Because Gavyn is autistic, it’s been hard to gauge his emotional response to losing his parents, his grandfather said.
Virsack said that when he sat the boy down to tell him the news about his mother, Gavyn’s only response was, “Yup” – a common phrase with him.
“It’s been a tough year for us,” Virsack said.
Holiday cards were just the first step in helping the Portage family.
Those at High Street Body Shop also began collecting gifts.
When Gavyn and his grandfather stopped at the gym to pick up the donations on Monday, they were met with dozens of wrapped presents stacked on a table inside the door.
There was also a box containing several envelopes that held gift cards – all supplied by employees and members.
That day, Gavyn was allowed to open one present.
With a huge smile across his face, the boy chose a rather large gift, which turned out to be a plush toy.
‘Grateful we could do this’
Gavyn said he was upset by his parents’ passing, but the cards have made that better and now with the gifts, he thinks he’s going to have a great Christmas this year and is looking forward to “having Santa Claus come.”
Virsack said that being able to give his grandson a wonderful holiday means the world to him and his wife.
He said that with his family’s limited budget, a big Christmas just isn’t possible.
Although he was nearly at a loss for words, Virsack expressed a deep gratitude for the gifts and cards.
“We don’t know how to thank these guys,” he said. “We don’t know how to thank everyone who sent stuff.”
Those at the gym told him that no thanks were necessary – they were glad to help.
“We’re just so grateful we could do this for him,” Bender said.
Seeing the joy they were able to bring the family made her holiday season, she added.
Bender described the response to the fundraiser as overwhelming but she wasn’t surprised by it.
‘Lightened someone’s burden’
Eric and Dana Danchanko credited the success to the “gym family” at High Street Body Shop.
They said none of this would be possible without the generosity of those who patronize the business.
“Our members are always, always willing ... to give back,” Dana Danchanko said.
Helping Gavyn isn’t the first fundraiser held at the gym.
To date, the business and members have raised more than $20,000 for cancer fundraisers, pet charities and even the Pennsylvania State Police-run Camp Cadet program.
“You do a fundraiser and realize you might have lightened someone’s burden,” Eric Danchanko said.
His business model is to serve the community first.
Danchanko said he’s always open to any fundraiser and helping people.
Cards can be sent to Gavyn Jones, 623 Branch St., Portage, Pa. 15946.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.