Temperatures in the mid-20s didn't stop anglers such as Randy and Susan Rogalski and others from turning out Saturday for the statewide first day of trout.
"We love to go fishing," Randy Rogalski said.
He and his wife pulled out their rods and cast their lines in a stream on State Game Lands No. 79 off U.S. Route 22 near Mundy's Corner – a place he used to fish in his youth.
"The stream has changed a lot since then," the 59-year-old Jackson Township resident said.
Bundled up in layers with hoods drawn, the pair cast their bait despite the snow on the ground beside them.
Neither were bothered by the two-week early start to trout season – organized by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to possibly cut down on travel and potential spread of COVID-19.
Susan Rogalski said it doesn't matter when the beginning is, she's just glad to get her rod out and start fishing again.
Bill Lechene, a 74-year-old Patton resident, shared a similar sentiment as he tied his line along the banks of Chest Creek in the borough.
"They can put it in February and I'll be out here," he said.
Lechene estimates that he's been fishing his entire life.
He recalled memories from his childhood, just downstream in Thomas Mills, where he and friends would get sticks and find stray fishing line to make homemade poles.
Now, the angler has his dog, Bear, to keep him company.
As he cast out Saturday, the creek was littered with other fishermen hoping for a bite.
Lechene said in a week he'll be the only one on the banks, and that's the way he likes it. For a few hours nearly every morning before work at Lyons Industries in Ebensburg, he and Bear will be out fishing until the fall.
Upstream from Lechene, Brett Vanderslice, 29, of Hastings, said he was excited about the change to this year's start.
Until recently, he resided in Birdsboro – near Philadelphia – for the last several years and the season always started earlier out there.
Now that he's back on this side of the state, he said he likes the fact that he doesn't have to wait to hit the streams.
By late morning Saturday, he'd already caught two fish.
Bryan Crynock, who waded waste-deep into Clearfield Creek in Ashville Borough, had racked up 11 catches by about 11 a.m.
"I wish the weather was a little bit warmer, but the water couldn't be better," he said before landing a roughly 13-inch rainbow trout.
He and his friends fish Clearfield Creek every first day of the season and this year was no different.
Crynock said he didn't mind having an earlier start and will be out a lot throughout the next month or so.
