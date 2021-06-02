SOMERSET – After spending much of the past year locked down due to COVID-19 outbreaks, inmates at Somerset County’s two state prisons were exiting their cells to a new reality Wednesday.
At the State Correctional Institution at Somerset, dining halls once designed to feed thousands of inmates are now sectioned off into classrooms where they can instead feed their minds by furthering their educations, take substance abuse prevention classes, or attend a religious service in the evening.
Video kiosks greet inmates inside designated common areas, enabling them to schedule Zoom-style calls to family back home and watch a child or grandchild take their first steps.
And just a few miles away, SCI-Laurel Highlands this month became the first state prison to reinstate family visits – with masks and other safety guidelines.
To SCI-Somerset Superintendent Eric Tice, that step isn’t just a sign of a flattened curve or improving COVID-19 rates.
It’s a sign of the way prisons such as his will operate long after the virus is under control.
“Our new normal isn’t just a hashtag,” Tice said. “We learned a lot during COVID ... and it gave us an opportunity to rethink how we do things.”
During separate tours of their facilities Wednesday, Tice and SCI-Laurel Highlands Superintendent Melissa Hainsworth offered media a glimpse of some of those changes.
The tour also provided a look into two far different facilities within a state corrections system of prisons that were all challenged by outbreaks in 2020.
Chats, changes
The “zoned” response procedure Tice’s prison adopted last year has since become a model for facilities statewide, regional Department of Corrections Deputy Trevor Wingard said.
And prison officials from both SCI-Somerset and SCI-Laurel Highlands said “outside-the-box” steps taken for keeping inmates safe from the virus will result in long-lasting changes that will continue to impact what they do in their cells and outside them.
Inmates have been eating their meals behind their cell bars for more than a year.
That won’t change, Tice said.
But that one social occasion will be replaced with even more “free time” opportunities, he said.
Because daily time-consuming “head counts” can now be conducted during meal time, inmates will be able to have more than nine hours of recreational activities rather than the six allowed before the pandemic – to make phone calls, play games, study or spend time outdoors, Tice said.
Regular communication between prison administrators and inmates changed during the pandemic, too, and Hainsworth and Tice said they hope that won’t revert when the pandemic passes.
“Fireside chat” broadcasts delivered to inmates’ TVs by administrators were first started to keep prisoners up to date on virus spikes, mitigation efforts and updates from outside the prison walls, Tice said.
The occasional program involved staff, including Tice, fielding questions from an inmate about ever-changing concerns.
“We can write to the warden and ask him questions that he answers during the TV chats,” said Greg, one of several SCI-Somerset inmates the prison permitted to talk to media during the tour.
“It helps us know what’s going on. Not just here but on the outside, too.”
Inmates were permitted to talk with media on the condition that their last names weren’t provided or published.
Greg said he and fellow inmates’ concerns extend beyond prison walls. Many have families back home who’ve struggled with the virus. Some have lost loved ones.
More than ‘a job’
Across the state, prisons and nursing homes have been the hardest hit by the virus.
SCI-Laurel Highlands is both.
The Somerset Township prison handles 750 inmates – many of them the state’s most frail or in need of care.
While the prison’s specialized skilled care and personal units have been reduced to a combined 350 inmates to allow for social distancing, that’s one of several changes Correctional Health Care Administrator Jennifer Schrock and her staff implemented to adjust to the virus.
The prison itself has had to weather more than 500 staff or inmate virus cases over the past 16 months, turning units into all-in-one islands where inmates and those who care for them – sometimes in their final days of life – spend their days 24/7, she said.
The added challenge has been there’s always an influx of inmates from across Pennsylvania who need medical care who are arriving and leaving in between mandatory quarantines, Schrock said.
It’s a nonstop undertaking to keep the nursing home-like setting virus-free, said Raymond, one of the jail’s 750 inmates.
He would know.
Raymond has been caring for fellow inmates as a porter within the unit for four years, something he originally took on as “a job,” he said.
When lockdowns required porters to stay inside the skilled nursing space around the clock, the job became a passion, he said.
Even though it means waking up at 5:30 a.m. to disinfect toilets, tables and “anything you can think of,” Raymond said he has no regrets.
“This job has changed my way of thinking,” he said. “This could be men (needing help) one day, and this is an opportunity to help my fellow inmates.”
Hainsworth said porters such as Raymond have given up plenty to stay at the job – outdoor “yard access,” gym time and haircuts that aren’t available on the secluded skilled-care wing.
But he’s among a growing number of inmates who have stepped up “just like everyone else” during difficult times.
While state employees have stepped up, often working double shifts and mandated overtime during hectic times, inmate jobs have increased 25% due to pandemic guidelines, said Major of the Guard Jeff Shaffer, who oversees all uniformed staff at SCI-Somerset.
“It’s meant more employment opportunities for inmates – and from within their own blocks,” Shaffer said.
Ongoing challenge
SCI-Somerset’s way of attacking the virus has become a model for fellow Pennsylvania prisons to follow, but it didn’t mean it was an overnight success, Tice said.
State prisons develop and refine strategies to respond to “every” situation they deal with, but COVID-19 was the unimaginable – “a bridge too far,” he said.
“We had to rethink everything we do,” Tice said.
Tice responded by dividing the 63-acre campus, its 2,400 inmates, and hundreds of staff members into three separate zones.
Fifteen-foot-high steel fences with barbed wire separate the areas outside facility walls.
And each of the three cell-block zones operates as an independent prison within the larger “city-like” campus, with blocks divided into small cohorts of approximately 110 inmates who have been quarantined among each other to prevent one unit from infecting another, he said.
The same goes for the corrections officers and the staff who monitor them each day.
Still, after keeping the virus at bay for months, the prison was hit hard in October – eventually adding up to 600 cases.
But continued measures – and vaccinations – have enabled both prisons to open up cells again and allow inmates to mingle among cohorts again.
As of this week, the two prisons had just one active COVID-19 case each.
Still both administrators said the work isn’t over.
While vaccination rates among inmates are up to 70% at both facilities, staff continue educating and encouraging the skeptical to consider getting the injections.
“They read and hear different things just like everyone else, and we can’t force them to be vaccinated,” Tice said. “But make sure they are getting the facts, and that it’s available when they change their minds.”
