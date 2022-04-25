EBENSBURG, Pa. – Six homicides have been committed in Johnstown this year. Drug use remains rampant. Assaults, retail theft and burglaries frequently happen. Generations of children have grown up in broken homes.
Long gone are the days of leaving cars and houses unlocked.
Johnstown Police Department Detective Sgt. Cory Adams said on Monday that the change is “unfathomable.”
“Nothing’s sacred any more,” said Adams, who was one of six people to testify during the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee’s Crime and Public Safety Hearing at the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg.
Adams was joined by Richard Pritchard, Johnstown police chief; Michael Burgan, Richland Township police chief; Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III; Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer; and Cambria County chief public defender Maribeth Schaffer.
Together, they provided insight into local crime trends so that legislators can “do something tangible,” as state Sen Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Richland Township, put it.
Also on Monday, the Johnstown Police Advisory Board held a monthly meeting during which members talked with Pritchard about the recent city homicides and law enforcement in general.
“Every citizen wants safe streets, and they want to have that feeling or ability to know that, when their children or their young adults are going out into the community, that they’re safe,” said Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the advisory board’s president. “So it’s extremely important that we network together.”
Crime affects safety, livability, education, economy and law enforcement recruitment in the local area.
“We must get the community and the economic equation right,” Senate Majority Policy Committee Chairman Mario Scavello said. “We cant’t have a strong economy without strong communities.”
Wilson called it a negative “ripple effect.”
There are several factors that create crime, especially drug-dealing.
“Unfortunately now, heroin has overtaken us,” Burgan said. “It requires most of our police attention.”
Pritchard pointed to the role played by the transiency of the city's population, with people moving to Johnstown from Philadelphia and other major metropolitan regions on the east coast. They often come to the city to get Section 8 vouchers as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program.
“I think it’s a combination,” Pritchard said. “Actually, they’re coming here for housing. They’re able to get their housing voucher here more quickly. I think, on top of that, there’s a great market for selling their drugs here in Johnstown, so it’s a combination.”
The panelists at the Senate hearing also discussed tools that could be used to slow the crime wave – larger police forces, continued development of programs for children and stabilized home lives.
Krumenacker provided an example from his particular field, saying, “A judge needs the discretion to make the tough choice, so when somebody needs a break, they can get it, and when somebody needs removed from society, it can happen.”
A “grassroots” effort is needed so that people feel invested in their community, according to Wilson.
“What is happening out in our streets is that we look at the economy, we look at the fact that our schools were disrupted from COVID and then also that we have different cultures coming together from different cities, different areas,” Wilson said. “If we don’t talk and communicate with one another and cooperate with one another, then it affects every one of us in the various neighborhoods in the city.”
Quan Britt, a Hope 4 Johnstown member, stressed the need for long-term goals when speaking to the advisory board.
“We’re just time marks, man,” Britt said. “We have to see the vision 20 years from now. We have to get this prevention working. We have to start getting these younger kids to understand what’s happening. And then, as they grow, we’re able to groom them, the generation after them and the generation after them. We have to be able to see 20 years from now.”
