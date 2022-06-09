SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – For the first time ever, more than 20 bicyclists from nine states are traveling the 1,300-mile route of the September 11th National Memorial Trail – and on Thursday, the riders stopped at Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County.
“This is the biggest group of people ever to bike this,” 9/11 trail board member Eric Brenner said. “To see this go from an idea to a real thing is spectacular.”
He was one of the lead riders when the initial group entered the park.
Brenner said Thursday was the fifth of the ride’s 22 days – they started on Sunday – and it wasn’t the easiest ride, but the participants were still enjoying themselves.
The cyclists arrived in Pennsylvania on Wednesday and stayed in Meyersdale overnight before traveling roughly 20 miles to the memorial the next day, making sure to use the recently built half-mile section of the trail near Garrett.
They rolled through the rear entrance of the memorial just before 11 a.m. and met National Park Service ranger and education specialist Gregory Zaborowski. A now-closed road that once led to the crash site is designated for bicyclists and hikers on the 9/11 trail.
Brenner said seeing the signage up for the first time was touching, not just for him, but also for everyone else involved in building the memorial path.
“We’re developing this trail so 9/11 will never be forgotten,” founder David Brickley said.
Brickley conceptualized the path shortly after the terrorist attacks 20 years ago when he was the Virginia secretary of conservation and natural resources. He was working on a multi-governor panel and proposed the creation of a combination of trails and greenways honoring the heroes of that tragic day.
Everyone was on board, he said.
“It’s a vision that took one step at a time, and it seems to be growing faster and faster,” Brickley said, crediting the board and volunteers for that progress.
After a quick snack break, Zaborowski led the group up the path where they gathered in front of the crash site, and he told the story of what happened to United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. He provided vivid details of the passengers’ and attendants’ actions while weaving in eyewitness accounts of the plane from the area.
“That ranger’s talk was so moving,” Annette MacDougall said. “I was in tears.”
MacDougall traveled from Portland, Oregon, to take part in the ride. She said she never misses a trip planned by Bruce White, a longtime friend. It was White and Brickley who planned out this year’s route and spread the word that the ride would be taking place.
White said the concept was to do this trip, then do it again in two years with twice as many people, and two years after that with even more.
“We don’t want to forget,” he said.
The events of Sept. 11 are a powerful memory for the bicyclist. He grew up 20 miles from New York City.
“The Twin Towers were a staple of my childhood,” White said.
After hearing from Zaborowski at the crash site, the riders made their way to the memorial’s Wall of Names, where he provided additional details about the site before leaving the group to explore on their own.
By lunchtime, they had biked the hill to the visitor’s center and made their way into the exhibits preserving the memory of the plane that crashed in a Somerset County field.
“I’m about to cry,” one said while examining the information and artifacts.
“The tastefulness of the memorial ... everything was done wonderfully,” White said.
Maggie Bailey, a driver toting the group’s luggage, described the center as fascinating.
“I’m just trying to get it all right in my head,” she said.
Zaborowski said the park service was proud to have the cyclists visit the site and he was glad to share the celebration of the Flight 93 passengers’ and attendants’ lives with them.
The group stopped at the Tower of Voices before traveling north with plans to stay in Johnstown overnight. They’ll stop at the Portage Station Museum Friday on their way out of town toward Ground Zero in New York City late next week.
Several cyclists have stopped at the museum over the years, but only three or four at a time, and Portage Area Historical Society President Irene Huschak is thrilled to host the large cohort. She’s part of a local effort to develop the 9/11 trail, and her group will provide the riders with food and refreshments during their break in the borough.
Huschak said she’s also going to update them on the regional progress of the path from Portage to Wilmore with a spur connecting Portage’s Crichton- McCormick Park.
“I think this is such a big plus for our community,” she said.
By fall, Huschak’s group expects to have the path from the museum to Kane Run open and continue development from there. She said they’ve worked hard to get riders off the highways for years.
Once the bicyclists finish in New York, they’ll head back to Washington, D.C., and the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial where they started, completing the nearly month-long trip. Another ride is planned in September to honor the 20th anniversary of the Flight 93 site becoming a national memorial.
For more information, visit www.911trail.org.
