NEW FLORENCE, Pa. – A stream habitat improvement project has been completed on a 1,000-foot section of Tubmill Creek on the Henry Neiport farm in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County.
Lindon Gamble, stream improvement director for Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited, said, “There are different types of oaks – either red, white, swamp oaks. They’re all native to Pennsylvania. That’s all we plant.”
The tree-planting marked the final phase of the riparian buffer zone that began June 28 on a section of the creek that had highly eroded banks and heavy sedimentation, was overly wide and lacked shade trees.
The trees protect against bank erosion with their root systems.
“They also provide shade to the stream, so it keeps that harsh sun off the stream and helps keep the stream waters cool, which is necessary for the trout,” Gamble said.
Partnering with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the club constructed more than a dozen devices such as log cross vanes and deflectors, and added boulders to salvage deep pools and the meandering characteristics of the waterway.
One hundred hemlock logs and 230 tons of limestone were used in the project, with Hardiman Excavation, of Ligonier, providing the heavy equipment and the Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program bringing volunteers.
Overall, $43,000 was spent on the Neiport section of Tubmill Creek, which the state Department of Environmental Protection has classified as an Exceptional Value stream.
‘Riparian areas’
The waterway supports abundant aquatic life.
“Your insect life is in direct repose to what your sediment is in the stream,” Gamble said. “Whenever you have flooding and animals and such, that knocks sediment into the water, then it chokes out the stones, which inhibits insect life and therefore food for the fish that provide recreational opportunities for sportsmen.”
Although there are no livestock currently on the Neiport stretch, in case there are animals there in the future, the trees will protect the creek, he said.
“When you’re talking about an active farm, nutrients from the cattle or whatever grazing animals are there is a concern,” Gamble said. “That’s why riparian areas are good. We try and put them on the side of the stream to keep the cattle from coming right up to the edge of the stream and grazing and such – and then those nutrients, also, that the cattle deposit, they can be absorbed by the trees and shrubs.
“And of course keeping the cattle away from the sides of the stream also keeps them from just crashing down in the banks and providing a lot of sediment into the stream.”
Greg Schaetzle, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy watershed manager, said, “Anytime we can get a larger riparian buffer surrounding a stream, it has a better end result, and those results are protected from future damage.”
‘Protects aquatic life’
Although such areas ultimately remain the landowners’ property, Schaetzle said landowners are bound to not destroy the project.
“Depending upon the funding source, the landowner does sign an agreement stating that they will not alter or disrupt the installed practice,” he said.
The timeline of protection varies depending on the funding source.
“Typically, it’s 10 to 20 years,” Schaetzle said.
The Neiport stretch will continue to be stocked with trout by both the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited, but Schaetzle said the fish should now be able to hold over longer.
“Through the addition of the habitat structures, it has more overhead cover and large wood in the stream to give the fish a place to hide from predation,” he said.
Jacob Finkle, a habitat manager with the Fish and Boat Commission, said that mud sills not only protect fish from herons and other avian predators, but promote insect life, as the water temperature is cooler.
“While it provides stabilization of the banks and prevents erosion, it also protects aquatic life,” Finkle said. “Some macros (invertebrates) will get onto logs that are touching the water – up underneath of them, and then the fish will feed off of them.”
Finkle said to expect the stretch to mainly hold brown trout and smallmouth bass, as well as minnows, darters and suckers.
Tubmill Creek is easily accessible, as it runs along Route 711 and most sections flow through nonposted ground.
