In the words of Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King, the United States has been experiencing two pandemics – coronavirus and injustice.
On Wednesday, she joined about a dozen other community leaders to address race relations following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed a knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.
King compared the longstanding issue of race to the new COVID-19 scare that has impacted the nation's health care and the economy in dire ways.
“Both of these diseases – injustice and the coronavirus – have disproportionately affected the African-American community," King said when speaking at the Central Park Complex in downtown Johnstown. "These two events, if you will, are not isolated events. They are a continuance of injustices that have been a part of our nation's history for far too long. This is why people are protesting – because the scales of justice are dishonest, unfair and inaccurate. This pandemic of injustice has been infecting our society since the beginning of time. This infection of injustice has reached a breaking point with the murder of George Floyd.”
State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. said the time is now to “acknowledge this injustice, not just this injustice but all the injustices that came before this, and change.”
Floyd's death has led to peaceful protests and sparked riots nationwide, while bringing together community leaders for the gathering on Wednesday that was attended by dozens of citizens.
“We're here today because of an incident that happened 950 miles from here,” state Rep. Jim Rigby said. “That, in itself, should speak volumes.”
'Get involved'
Citizens and elected officials have also been examining race relations in their own lives.
“As much as I attempt to understand what others are feeling, I know that I cannot really appreciate and understand what people of color experience and the impacts of discriminatory behaviors others must live with,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “My concern arises doubly from what I am seeing in terms of the many who are struggling to manage their daily lives during the strain of this pandemic and my apprehension about the protests leading to additional disturbing acts of hatred, terrorism, discrimination and racism.”
Cambria County Judge Norman Krumenacker emphasized the importance of communication and respect, while discouraging the idea of violence.
“If you have an opinion, get involved,” Krumenacker said. “That's the answer. The answer is not carrying on, busting up the city which has a lot of challenges, which has a lot of people that have worked very, very hard to make improvements, to make a community that people want to come to, a community that people want to invest in. That is the communication we need to send.”
Kirsten Vazquez, the organizer, originally wanted to hold a large gathering with presentations, but concerns about violence have arisen.
Instead, a rally is expected to take place Saturday in downtown Johnstown.
“And, yes, because of the protest on Saturday there have been threats,” Vazquez said. “People threatening to bring guns to a peaceful protest just to cause harm to people who want to make change. I'm not afraid. I will be there on Saturday, event canceled or not. I will be there to use my voice, as will anyone else who makes that decision to come on Saturday.
"I will not be afraid because too long the black community has been afraid. They fear just because of who they are, who they were born as. I am privileged to be a white person. And I will use that privilege to make change. And I will continue to do so, not just Saturday ... but in the future.”
Vazquez emphasized her point: “People are actually calling violence to a kid-friendly event. Please let that sink in.”
'We want change'
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, president of the Johnstown Police Advisory Board, said people have the right to protest and a right to express themselves.
“What we need to do is concrete things,” Wilson said. “When I talk about that movement over a moment, I'm looking for – and the young people in this area are looking for – our city, and our county, and also our state and our federal legislators to make some changes.”
Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson called for calm during the upcoming demonstration.
“There's not a person in this room, in this state, in this country that could think what happened was acceptable with Mr. Floyd,” Johnson said. “We can all agree on that – Democrat, Republican, black, white. What isn't acceptable is the rioting and all the nonsense and chaos that has followed behind that. We can't have that happen here. Too much is at stake. Too much hard work has been done. And too many people are concerned it will affect our community. And we don't want that.”
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said any violence would “demean the memory of Mr. Floyd, distract from the true meaning of the protest.”
The NAACP Johnstown Branch plans to hold a day of action on Sunday.
“We do want to give folks an opportunity to meet in grief,” NAACP Johnstown President Alan Cashaw said. “Yeah, we're concerned about the businesses. But we are also concerned that if there's pent-up energy, it can do nothing but go in the wrong direction.
"Let folks come out and talk about it. The NAACP wants to have a day of action. We want to have letter-writing to our police chief. … We want change. And we're going to petition. We're going to petition our police, our City Council.”
