Despite the year of challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, Berlin resident and liberal arts major Maria Engleka took solace in Friday’s Pennsylvania Highlands Community College commencement at the Richland Township campus.
“I’m just relieved we can be here in person,” she said. “I’m just happy it’s not over Zoom.”
Prior to the ceremony, she took masked photos with friends and enjoyed the mild weather with her parents outside the East Hills Recreation entrance.
“It’s exciting to watch her complete this step in her educational journey,” her mother, Kristina, said.
She shared the same relief as her daughter about the event, stating that the in-person commencement might be a sign that the virus is becoming part of the past.
Engleka’s next step is the Conemaugh School of Radiology in the fall.
To celebrate the achievement, graduates could bring two guests to Friday’s event, and those individuals were seated throughout the building prior to being escorted into the auditorium to watch their student receive their diploma.
The guests filed across the back of the room snapping photos as their graduate walked across the stage.
“Graduates, I hope you take full advantage of this education you’ve received and move boldly into the future,” President Steve Nunez told the group.
Luke Belz, a liberal arts dual-enrollment student from the nearby Richland High School, was happy about the in-person event.
He and his parents agreed that it was nice to have it this way compared to a virtual alternative.
Belz’s sister graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania last year, but couldn’t walk because there was no face-to-face commencement.
“It’s just a blessing,” Allan Gallagher said.
His daughter, Kara, graduated Friday with an associate’s degree in early childhood education.
Gallagher and his wife, Jennifer, drove from their home in Hollidaysburg to witness the memorable event.
The couple considered the commencement “well-organized” under the circumstances.
Jennifer Gallagher said it was a “privilege” to watch their daughter walk across the stage.
Speakers during the graduation included Nunez, Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, Penn Highlands Board of Trustees Chairman Greg Winger, President of Faculty Senate and Assistant Professor Robin Hughes and Student Senate President and graduate Elizabeth Ruszkoski.
Each took turns sharing their thoughts about the ceremony and education with the group.
Winger told the graduates to use their new degrees, abilities and talents to find their life’s purpose, while Ruszkoski shared her story of struggle and success.
“Be too much and never allow anyone to make you feel bad about it,” she told her fellow graduates.
Friday was the first of two ceremonies that the college scheduled in order to stay in compliance with current COVID-19 mitigation guidance.
The second event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Richland campus.
