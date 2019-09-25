CRESSON – The eighth annual Pink Out volleyball game at Mount Aloysius College is scheduled for a 7 p.m. match on Oct. 2 against La Roche University.
Brianna Baker, women’s volleyball coach and director of missions and ministry at the college, said the Pink Out game tradition started as the result of how breast cancer affected her personally, but also numerous players over the years.
Now, the event has grown to attract hundreds to the college’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center (ACWC) and has raised more than $20,000 for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
“People look forward to it every year,” she said. “I think it’s a really good cause.”
For this year’s Pink Out event, Baker said there will be T-shirt sales and basket raffles prior to and during the Oct. 2 match, and students from Charlene’s School of Dance will perform.
Consistent with tradition from previous years, each Mount Aloysius women’s volleyball player will give out flowers to someone they know who has been affected by breast cancer, Baker said.
For more information on the Pink Out events or to donate a basket for the basket raffles, contact Baker at 814-886-6528.
