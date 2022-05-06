Jessie Anderson enlisted in the Army on Valentines Day of 2000 without any intention of finding love, she said.
But not long after, she met her husband, Nathan, an Apache helicopter pilot.
"I fell in love with a man who lives in Johnstown," she said. "It's been my home for the last 20 years."
While he attended flight school in Alabama, Anderson was in Johnstown caring for their toddler and was pregnant with a second child.
"I was alone in a new state," she said. "I felt alone and disconnected. At this time, I was out of the military, and I was taken under the wing of some other military spouses in Johnstown."
Inspired by the support she's received from others during her husband's deployments, Anderson said she strives to be a voice for veterans and children of military families.
"We have all of the military branches here in Johnstown," she said. "It is a huge military community, and it continues to grow."
Friday in the lobby of the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, a small gathering celebrated Military Spouse Appreciation Day, instituted by President Ronald Reagan in 1984 and recognized on the Friday before Mother's Day.
For the 13th year, a Military Spouse Appreciation Day event at the War Memorial was hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives Inc., Wessel & Company and the American Red Cross.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky gave a proclamation, and Anderson was a guest military spouse speaker as well as retired Marine Lt. Col. Sean Mullen.
Mullen and his wife moved to Johnstown from North Carolina in 2020.
"Pennsylvania is good to veterans, and along our search we found Johnstown. I learned it was 'Charlestown' in 'Slap Shot,' and then I learned about the War Memorial," he said.
Since moving to Johnstown, he has become assistant captain of the Johnstown Generals, a military veteran hockey team.
Mullen spoke of two instances when his wife, Jessie, also a Marine, was deployed while he stayed at their home in North Carolina.
The first separation occurred early in their marriage, before they had children. Mullen's challenge then was deciding how to spend his free time and how to reintegrate his life with his wife's when she returned, he said.
The second deployment occurred after their family had grown.
"Four daughters, two dogs, a cat – and I think we had a turtle – but I never felt so alone," he said. "Me having had active duty gave me a unique perspective. I can't even imagine what nonmilitary spouses (who don't have military experience themselves) go through when they try to figure out where their loved one is and if they are even safe."
Veteran Community Initiatives Inc. President Tom Caulfield urged friends and neighbors to help spouses of deployed military service members in a small way.
"Just visit, cut their grass, make a meal," he said. "The feelings of isolation can be overwhelming."
