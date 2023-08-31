EBENSBURG, Pa. – Many of those attending the International Overdose Awareness Day event on Thursday took time to find a special yard sign among the 587 placed in rows outside the Healing Patch and Home Nursing Agency building in Cambria Township.
Covering the period of 2016 through the present, each sign included the date and location of an overdose death, along with the sex of the person who died.
Placed chronologically in rows by year, the massive display provided a stark reminder of the ongoing substance use disorder epidemic. There was also a small sign of hope: This year’s overdose toll is half of last year’s total through August, organizers said.
“Next year at this time, I hope to see the number even lower,” Natalie Kauffman, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition, said during the memorial service.
Prior to the service, families of overdose victims were invited to create six-by-three-foot quilt panels as tributes to their loved ones. The panels will be assembled into massive quilts and included in a statewide traveling display.
Rodger Locher Sr. and Beverly Busch were making a panel in honor of their son, Rodger Locher Jr., who died Jan. 22, 2017, at the age of 38.
“My daughter and I found him,” Busch said, sitting at a table in The Healing Patch children’s grief program center. “We had to break in the door to find him.”
Locher Jr. had been clean and was ready to move to Florida for a job with a food service company. His addiction started with painkillers for sports injuries, but moved to heroin.
“The day he died, it was not heroin. It was fentanyl,” she said.
Keynote speaker Natalie Moldofsky has seen the drug epidemic from both sides. A former addict, Moldofsky was in recovery when her brother, Justin, died of an overdose in January 2014.
“Telling my brother’s story is an opportunity to continue grieving,” she told those attending Thursday’s event. “Grief really doesn’t have an ending.”
Although they had the usual sibling squabbles, Moldofsky said the two were close, growing up in Richland Township. When she was a teen, she wanted to be just like her brother.
“I made a lot of similar decisions that he made,” she said, describing how her substance use advanced from high school partying to more serious use.
“I crossed that imaginary line,” she said.
After several attempts at treatment, Moldofsky was able to successfully get into recovery in 2006, following unsuccessful treatment at a south Florida treatment program.
“I was out living on the streets and one day I woke up and looked in a mirror,” she said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I could see my insides on the outside. I was not just disgusted. I was sad.”
In the next few years, she relapsed a few times, but found her way back into recovery.
“Recovery is not a straight line,” Moldofsky said. “It’s wavy.”
She was in recovery when she received word that her brother had been found dead at his home in another state. She was able to remain in recovery by accepting support from those close to her.
“The best antidote is love and other people’s support,” Moldofsky said. “I was all alone. The heart of addiction is isolation. All recovery pathways have one thing in common: That is support.”
Moldofsky was able to complete college and is now a certified peer specialist helping others with substance abuse disorder. She encourages those in active addiction to step out and get help.
“There are lots of different ways to get clean,” she said. “Give yourself a chance to get the freedom that recovery gives you. That’s what recovery is: Freedom.”
The service also featured a vocal solo by 15-year-old Eden Darity and a prayer by the Rev. Alice Tondora, of the Patton and Cresson Presbyterian churches.
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky read the county’s proclamation recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day.
