Martella’s Pharmacy team members greet Jake Swank (center) after he scored on a single by Jonny Kutchman in the top of the fifth inning Friday, August 9, 2019, at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point. Martella’s beat Philadelphia, 5-2, to advance to the AAABA championship game against New Orleans on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
The first and only Johnstown team to win a AAABA Tournament championship is hoping to repeat the impressive feat.

Defending champion Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy defeated the Philadelphia Bandits 5-2 on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point to earn a second straight trip to the title game in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament.

The victory set up a rematch of last year’s championship game against the New Orleans Boosters.

The title game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Point.

Both Johnstown (5-0) and New Orleans (5-0) will carry undefeated records into the game.

Martella’s Pharmacy edged the Boosters 3-2 in the 2018 title game, ending a host city championship drought dating back to the first tournament held in 1945.

