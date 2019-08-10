The first and only Johnstown team to win a AAABA Tournament championship is hoping to repeat the impressive feat.
Defending champion Johnstown Martella’s Pharmacy defeated the Philadelphia Bandits 5-2 on Friday night at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point to earn a second straight trip to the title game in the 75th annual AAABA Tournament.
The victory set up a rematch of last year’s championship game against the New Orleans Boosters.
The title game will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Point.
Both Johnstown (5-0) and New Orleans (5-0) will carry undefeated records into the game.
Martella’s Pharmacy edged the Boosters 3-2 in the 2018 title game, ending a host city championship drought dating back to the first tournament held in 1945.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.