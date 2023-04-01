Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Occasional rain and snow showers this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional rain and snow showers this evening. Windy and remaining cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.