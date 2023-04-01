Through early morning rain, occasional gusting winds and periods of peaceful clear blue skies, fishermen lined the shores of local lakes and creeks on Saturday for the opening day of trout season.
Jeffrey Cox, of Tanneryville, was one of the anglers who enjoyed immediate success.
He caught a 24-inch rainbow at Bobs Creek in Bedford County.
Cox then spent time at Clear Shade Creek when the rain stopped for a few hours.
“It was a little wet (in the) morning because of the rain,” Cox said, “but any smart fisherman is going to look at the weather, know the sun was going to come out and it would be 60 degrees out here. It actually turned out to be a very beautiful day to be outside.”
Cox often fishes at Clear Shade.
Other fishermen, including Luke Waksmunski and John Essert, were there for the first time.
“I just like exploring, so I find creeks on YouTube and I go check them out,” said Essert, a resident of Morris County, New Jersey.
Essert likes talking to other fishermen he meets because “it’s always a way to learn something new.”
Waksmunski, who lives in Lilly, went to the creek with a friend.
“I just really enjoy being outside,” Waksmunski said. “That’s mainly it. I’m not really that big of a fishing guy. I’ll go a couple times. It’s a good way to get out of the house.”
For Lower Yoder resident Gary Woodruff, a day at Clear Shade provided an opportunity to spend time with his son, Chris Woodruff, and his grandchildren, Colton Woodruff and Dylan Woodruff.
“We like getting out again,” Gary Woodruff said. “I’m the grandfather. Their father’s here and the sons. My grandfather died early. Then my father – his (my son’s) grandfather – he never really went fishing much. It’s kind of neat that we all get to go out as a family. You look forward to going fishing because we haven’t been fishing for a while.”
Along with having fun on opening day, the local fishermen also put money into the economy, buying licenses, gear and other supplies, such as food and drinks.
Richard Pletcher, owner of Fairfield Avenue Notary Service in Johnstown's West End, said sales were slower than usual leading up to opening day. Pletcher pointed out that “the sun is shining today (Saturday morning) and it seemed to bring in the public, for sure.”
Rick McNulty said Friday was “a banner day” for his business, JR's Tackle Box located in Lorain Borough. He attributes those sales, in part, to people being more interested in outdoor activities in recent years.
“I think people, during COVID, got out and got back into doing things that we did as children. Going out, going fishing, using our outdoors and our resources more, and liked it,” McNulty said. “It’s still hanging on. It’s great. Our business has not decreased one bit since COVID. Some people said that it would after COVID because people would be back to normal. Well, normal is maybe this now, back to doing what we did as kids in childhood.”
