Former Pittsburgh Steeler's quarterback Charlie Batch (far left) and founder of Best of Batch Foundation in Homestead, Pa. enjoys a day of paddle boarding with youngsters from his summer camp at Greenhouse Park on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Amyra Parms waited excitedly beside the Stonycreek River in Greenhouse Park Tuesday for her second trip into the water to surf the standing wave.
“I like it because I like a lot of water-based things,” the 12-year-old Mon Valley resident said.
Parms was one of about 20 youths from that area at the park with the Best of the Batch Foundation, founded by former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch. This was Parms’ first year participating in the annual summer program, which will celebrate its 22nd anniversary in August.
If the opportunity is there for her next year, she “definitely” wants to participate again, Parms said.
The Batch foundation was brought to the Johnstown area by SurfSUP of Pittsburgh and the organization’s First Waves program, which holds summer ecological and paddleboarding events every year at Greenhouse Park for local youth.
“We’re just trying to get them to do something different,” Batch said.
His foundation serves nearly 4,000 children, ages 4 to 18, across 22 school districts in eight western Pennsylvania counties. From June through the first week of August, students are invited to participate in the summer program, through which they take roughly a dozen field trips a year.
“We try to take as much time in the summer as we can to hopefully give them some memories,” Batch said.
Tuesday’s group began its journey with SurfSUP last week and went paddleboarding on the Allegheny River. Batch said that, once they found out what they would be doing in Greenhouse Park, the youths were ecstatic.
Each member of the group, including Batch, climbed into the water and up onto the paddle board as SurfSUP owner Ian Smith guided them onto the wave in the 84-degree, sunny July weather.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Nasir Shaheed said.
He has been involved in the foundation’s programming for roughly a decade because he is Batch’s nephew and spoke highly about all that it offers, from educational opportunities and community programs to scholarships, grants and leadership services.
The 18-year-old smiled the whole time he was in the water and after.
“Being able to be on the board, being taught a new thing is great,” he said.
Shaheed wasn’t alone; laughter and cheers could be heard echoing throughout the park as everyone took turns, many going back for a second or third ride.
Watching the youths enjoy themselves was a special moment for Latasha Wilson-Batch, the former quarterback’s wife.
“I think it is an opportunity for most of them that they probably wouldn’t experience,” she said.
Taking the children and teens out of their element and dropping them in the natural setting at Greenhouse Park was good, Wilson-Batch added. She noted the importance of getting them away from computer and phone screens and outside having fun after the COVID-19 pandemic kept everyone indoors last year.
“To have this type of time,” Wilson-Batch said, “it goes back to the basics.”
The group will be back with the First Waves program next week to compile and edit footage from Tuesday.
