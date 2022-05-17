JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When arriving at polling locations on Tuesday for Pennsylvania's primary election, local voters were met with a variety of options on the ballot in local, state and federal races.
Penny Rose, a Jackson Township resident who voted at St. John Vianney Church on William Penn Avenue, was weighing her options in all the races.
"I think the candidates have been well-spoken and have given us some good options," she said.
One race she's paid close attention to was the contest for governor.
Rose had decided on Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
"I like his values and his platform," she said, adding that he's made some good points during his campaign.
Mastriano is one of seven GOP candidates vying for a spot on the fall general election ticket.
William O'Shea, who voted at East Taylor Township Firehall, said he was also backing the governor hopeful.
"Mastriano's the only choice," he said.
O'Shea said he chose the candidate because he's "a Christian man" with good morals.
He said he thinks Mastriano will be able to get things done in office, noting his displeasure with Gov. Tom Wolf's leadership, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
O'Shea said he's watched the governor's race closely, but expressed frustration with the voting process and politics surrounding it.
"I think most people's faith in this election is not what it used to be," he said.
The local man also said he was tired of all the mudslinging between candidates in every race.
Another local voter, Linda Plunk, also shared discontentment with recent elections and reporting on them.
"You don't know who to believe anymore," she said.
Plunk declined to comment on who she voted for, but said she was glad to see the number of candidates for each race.
"The more the merrier," she said.
David Ellis, a Woodvale Heights resident, said he was surprised by the number of write-in slots on the ballot.
Outside of filling in those blanks, the voter said he picks "the best of both people" when in the booth.
Locally, he voted for 72nd Legislative District Democratic incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, East Taylor Township, but said he hasn't paid close attention to the other contests.
His brother, Moxham resident Devon Ellis, said candidates on the Democrat ticket align with his values.
The city man is an avid voter and spoke about the importance of the civic duty.
"I want my vote to count, no matter who wins," Devon Ellis said. "I want to know that I did my part."
Dennis Dostal said he was using his vote to help put the country back on the right track.
"The country is really messed up," he said.
The Jackson Township man voted for all Republican candidates for the primary, but one race he kept his eye on was the U.S. Senate contest.
Dostal said he was not a fan of Republican hopefuls David McCormick or Dr. Mehmet Oz – two of seven GOP candidates eyeing the Senate seat.
That's why he voted for Kathy Barnette.
"I'm just trying to pick someone who will be for the people and not for their own interests," Dostal said.
Plunk shared a similar opinion.
She said she thinks people are tired of elected officials looking out for themselves instead of those that put them in office.
