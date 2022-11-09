JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This event brought together area veterans for a day of remembrance and camaraderie.
Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Greater Johnstown School District and Nutrition Inc. held their 23rd annual Veterans Day breakfast on Thursday at Greater Johnstown Middle School in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown to honor those who have served the country.
"We want to keep veterans in the forefront and celebrate the fact that we have so many veterans in our area," said John S. Brown, president of Conemaugh Valley Veterans.
"They get to put their chest out and be proud of what they did. When you see children learning about it and doing their patriotic program, it just makes you aware of why veterans do what they do and be glad that they did it."
The veterans were treated to a program by district students, who presented the flags and performed military-themed skits. They also led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
There also was the addition of a POW/MIA table and a presentation on what each item represents.
U.S. Navy Seabees veteran Dan Till, of Vinco, said he's been attending the breakfast for many years.
"This is excellent, and it's great recognition for the veterans," he said.
"I want to commend the school staff who bring this to the attention of the students of veterans service and what it means. Kids take for granted that they can go out every day and play and participate in sports, but they don't know how that was earned and that was earned through veterans. Freedom is not free."
Till said the students do a fantastic job with the program.
"From the little ones up to the older ones, it's just good," he said. "All the veterans look forward to this every year."
Johnstown resident Fred Bumbernick said he makes a point not to miss the Veterans Day breakfast.
"This is great," the Marine veteran said.
"We have a chance to go other places, but this is like home to us and we keep coming back. You see some of the guys who you know, and it's just nice and I like the program and what the kids do."
Bumbernick said it's important to give thanks for those who served.
"They have given that sacrifice and a lot have died for our country," he said.
"Students have to learn when they're younger, because if they don't, they're not going to know about respect for the military."
Army veteran Linda Burkhard, of Johnstown, said the breakfast is an awesome event and makes her feel good.
"It's so beautiful," she said. "I look forward to the program every year.
"I also look forward to the personalized placemat. I have every single one that I've collected through the years. They mean a lot to me."
Burkhard said along with meeting fellow veterans, she gets to meet the students.
"They are so helpful, and to hear when you're coming in 'thank you for your service,' that's so nice to hear," she said.
"It just proves that we didn't do it for nothing."
Burkhard said the event is important so veterans are not forgotten.
"All these people were willing to go and serve their country so they can have the freedom they have," she said.
Bill Cacciotti, principal at Greater Johnstown High School and a retired lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army, said the breakfast is an opportunity to honor veterans and a chance for students to learn more about the importance of Veterans Day.
"It's great to see the students talk about it in their classes, and then when they get to see these American heroes and talk to them and sit down with them, that's incredible," he said.
"The students look forward to this and ask about it every year. It's all about selfless service, that's through the military. For us as educators, we try to grow our students and make these two worlds meet and show the importance of both."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.