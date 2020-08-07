WINDBER – Windber lifeguards and emergency medical personnel staged a mock drowning at the Windber Recreation Park pool Friday as part of a demonstration on water safety for a group of young day-campers.
“With everything going on in today’s society, everybody’s reaching more for outdoor activities, so we want to bring some safety awareness to everybody,” said Misty Plunkard, emergency medical technician and outreach coordinator for Northern EMS and Windber Fire Department.
“It’s important that people realize what could happen around the water. Too often, we take it for granted – ‘It’s just a pool.’ We don’t realize what could happen. We need to make ourselves aware of every situation.”
After lifeguards dragged the man playing the role of the drowning victim from the pool and began demonstrating CPR for the crowd of young onlookers, Northern EMS personnel pulled up in ambulances with lights and sirens on, rushed into the pool area, took over care of the “patient” and rolled him away on a stretcher, concluding the demonstration.
It was the first time the Windber first responders had organized such an event, said Plunkard. The goal was not only to raise public awareness of water safety, but also to give the emergency medical personnel and the Windber Rec pool’s lifeguards a chance to practice working together in preparation for a real emergency.
After the demonstration, Northern EMS paramedic Jake Berkey gave out some information on how to stay safe around the water – not just for the kids who were listening in, but also for members of the general public.
Among those tips:
• Always swim and boat with a buddy.
• Swim in areas that are watched over by lifeguards.
• Don’t drink alcohol while swimming or boating, and don’t get distracted while watching over kids who are in the pool.
• When boating, always file a “float plan” so that someone back on the shore knows where you’ll be and when you’ll be back, and always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
