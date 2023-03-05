Spectators fill the stands to cheer wrestlers from around the state during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
At left, Keegan Bassett, of Area II, arm is raised by tournament official, Mike Larkin, of Washington, Pa., after taking the state title at 89 lbs. during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Randy Nesbitt, of Bucks County, coaches his daughter, Grace Nesbitt, 14, during her 103 lbs. match during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Sayona Harris-Haye, wrestling at 135 lbs. of Johnstown, makes her entrance during the Parade of Champions during the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Washington County wrestler Parker Jennings’ weekend at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Junior High State Championships didn’t end with a march in the Parade of Champions.
But it didn’t spoil a great weekend of wrestling in downtown Johnstown, he said.
“I’ve been to some of the tournaments before and this is the best I’ve done,” said Jennings, a Trinity Area School District seventh-grader who wrestled in the 89-pound weight class.
“We had 10 wrestlers here. We stayed in (Richland Township) and spent all weekend in Johnstown and had a great time,” said Jim Corbett, Jennings’ father. “It seemed like everything ran great.”
1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial staff and organizers of the three-day tournament said the same on Sunday as the event drew to a close.
While some of the tournament’s 100 volunteers were already busy taking down banners behind him, co-director George LeGrand was overseeing the conclusion of what he deemed “our best-ever event.”
“It starts with having a lot of kids here, and we did this weekend. But whether it was the volunteers, the arena or the Visit Johnstown convention and visitors’ bureau, everyone was working to make sure we had everything we could possibly need this weekend,” LeGrand said. “The people in Johnstown are fantastic to work with, and that’s a big reason why we come back.”
The event filled the arena over the weekend, often with nine matches running simultaneously from Friday evening through lunchtime Sunday. Officials estimated before the tournament that it would draw about 800 wrestlers to town and result in a boost of approximately $2 million for the local economy.
That meant plenty of business for the arena’s concession staff – and for local businesses as well, said Tonya Wilson, the arena’s food and beverages supervisor.
Wilson had a staff of more than 20 workers over the weekend. The concession stands were busy, she said, estimating they sold 1,500 bottles of Gatorade on Friday and Saturday and perhaps 30 cases of frozen Dippin’ Dots.
“This is our biggest weekend of the year. We have all hands on deck for the tournament,” Wilson said, “but it’s good for everybody, including all of the businesses around town.”
With thousands of athletes and family members attending, Wilson and LeGrand said motels across Cambria County were booked solid, too. Some guests had to stay as far away as Somerset and Altoona.
Jerry and Michelle Mayes traveled with six of their eight grandchildren to enjoy the weekend and watch two of them compete. The trip was short enough to drive, but they spent all weekend in town, Michelle said.
“It was a lot of family time,” she said.
For Cara Bennett, of Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, it was a chance to introduce a crowd of visitors to their slow-smoked Southern dishes. They sold out of pulled pork – approximately 200 pounds of it. On a normal schedule, that might be three weeks’ worth of pulled pork sales, she said.
“We definitely did really well, and it was great to see so many people here and talk with them,” Bennett said.
She noted that busy days at 1st Summit Arena have been getting far more common, referencing recent concerts by Papa Roach and Nelly.
“I hope they keep having events like this because I think we all did very well this weekend,” Bennett said.
LeGrand said the tournament will remain in Johnstown until at least 2027.
