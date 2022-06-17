JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As her family's history was laid out in front of her on Friday, Susan Leftwich's head was abuzz with bits of memories and story's she was told growing up.
"It was amazing to see it all collected," she said.
Leftwich's lineage was a key topic in Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Dean of Library Services Barbara Zaborowski's presentation for a Roundtable discussion on the history of the Black community in Johnstown.
Specifically, Leftwich's father, Nehemiah H. Leftwich II, and grandfather, Nehemiah H. Leftwich, were in the spotlight.
The local woman was joined by her daughter, Paige, at the event.
"To see all of it compiled was overwhelming (in a good way)" Paige Leftwich said.
The young woman was close with her grandfather – she wears her a copy of her grandfather's dog tags and his wedding band on a chain around her neck – so seeing his life told through historic documents was impressive.
Capturing history
Each year during Johnstown's Juneteenth Celebration, a roundtable discussion is held and a different topic is chosen.
This year's theme was veterans.
Zaborowski researched the Leftwich family because she was given a box of artifacts belonging to Leftwich II that was found in a Cambria City building.
As she dug through the World War II veteran's history, she eventually found his grave and realized he shared his father's name.
That led her down the elder Leftwich's path where she found his World War I service record.
"I've learned a lot about this family through documentation and their contributions to the war effort," Zaborowski said. "The point of all this is to show how close this piece of history was to being almost lost."
Susan Leftwich said Zaborowski did an excellent job, adding that her father was very involved in the community and loved this area.
"There's just a lot to be learned about the history around here," local NAACP President Alan Cashaw said.
He said many area residents don't realize that the Black community has a deep connection to the region – living and working in and around Johnstown for hundreds of years.
Zaborowski added that it's important for young Black residents to learn this information so they're better connected to their community.
Vietnam vets
When she wrapped up the story about Leftwich, the Penn Highlands dean turned her attention to the Vietnam veterans in the audience – Emanuel Toney and Joe Cashaw.
Zaborowski told them their stories were important because those who served in that war are becoming increasingly hard to find.
She questioned the two about their service, beginning with how they enlisted and moving through where their journeys took them and how their time in the military ended.
She also asked about the pair's experiences as Black men in the military and how they were treated when they returned home.
Toney said he was drafted by the United States Army in 1969 and wasn't pleased with the news.
The following year he served six months in the Vietnamese jungle.
"The forest was so thick we had to more or less use a machete to chop our way through," Toney said.
His time in-country was cut short when he was wounded by shrapnel and sent home to heal.
Toney said he spent roughly two years in the military before being discharged as a specialist (E-4).
When asked by Zaborowski if he'd like to reconnect with the men he served with, he said he would.
'Get to the next day'
Joe Cashaw was asked the same question, but told the roundtable host he would not.
His Vietnam service varied from Toney's because he was in the U.S. Air Force and served on a base in Saigon, Vietnam.
Joe Cashaw said the Black airmen stayed to themselves, because they knew they had to and that "rank was hard to get."
As the discussion continued, the audience began asking the veterans questions as well, such as if they paid attention to the anti-war protests going on back home or how the war effort was going.
"When you're in-country, all you think is 'Can I get to the next day,'" Joe Cashaw said.
