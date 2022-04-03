Brian Buchkovich (center), Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate and Youth Sled Hockey Team head coach, calls his players together prior to the start of the second period during the team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Competitive sports has always been a passion for Nick Booth.
But the 24-year-old Ferndale man, born with the rare spinal cord defect spina bifida, said he realized in sixth grade that keeping up with his increasingly quicker, more agile peers was becoming an impossible feat.
“I remember watching a seventh- and eighth-grade basketball practice and it hit me that I wouldn’t be able to do all the things they were doing,” he said. “It was frustrating ... because I knew I wanted to play sports.”
Ethan Buchkovich (left) and Lorenzo Favor, Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate Hockey Team members, battle for a loose puck during the first period of the team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Boston Bradley, former Bishop McCort goalie, minds the net for the “Celebrities/Educators’ team during the first period of the Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate and Youth Sled Hockey Team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Rebecca Penter, WTAJ producer and “Celebrities/Educators” team member, reacts after having trouble on the sled during the first period of the Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate and Youth Sled Hockey Team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Russell White, Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate Hockey Team winger, shares a smile during the second period of the team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Josh Wirt, Team USA sled hockey 2002 Winter Paralympics gold medalist, reacts after a second period goal of the Sitting Bulls Disabled Intermediate and Youth Sled Hockey Team’s exhibition game and fundraiser held at 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
On Sunday, Booth was doing that and more, absorbing a hit on 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial’s ice and weaving a hockey puck under his body to carry it across center ice.
“With sled hockey, it takes your disability out of the equation,” he said. “Everyone is on the same playing field, working together toward the same goal.”
Booth is one of the founding players on Johnstown’s Sitting Bulls sled hockey team, which has competed for the past 14 years in USA Hockey-governed tournaments across North America.
Sunday’s exhibition game gave the team of more than 25 players a chance to showcase its sport before a crowd of several hundred people while also raising money to support the team.
The Sitting Bulls field players of all abilities who are split into beginner-level “junior” and more advanced “intermediate” teams. That includes kids as young as 6 years old and men and women with cerebral palsy, amputations and spinal injuries.
Within their specialized sport, the Sitting Bulls are a bit of a rarity among smaller cities such as Johnstown, said Booth’s parents, Jeff and Carol Booth.
To continue the team’s tradition of “giving everyone a chance,” that means raising enough funds each year to travel the country and compete against teams from far larger markets, such as Philadelphia, Boston and Detroit, Jeff Booth said.
“Some of those teams have NHL teams as sponsors, huge companies supporting them,” he said.
But the family credited the Johnstown community – a town with a heart for hockey – for stepping up year after year during events such as Sunday’s exhibition against a team of local “celebrities and educators.”
It costs more than $1,200 to equip new players with full sets of hockey gear, except with a steel sled instead of skates – but at this point, the team covers that cost, Carol Booth said. In an effort to keep it that way, the team sold raffle tickets and lined one side of the arena with raffle baskets to raise funds Sunday.
The annual event also introduces the sport to prospective players – much like it did for Booth more than 14 years ago in Pittsburgh.
Booth said he didn’t envision himself playing the sport at first and rebuffed offers to join a Pittsburgh team. But not long after a team made a trip to Johnstown to introduce the area to the sport, Booth was manning the blue line as a Sitting Bulls defenseman.
“It’s great because when we’re out there, we’re not thinking about things that hold us back,” he said. “We’re out there playing as a team, trying to find a way to win.”
Through the team, Booth said, they’ve forged bonds as teammates – and even connected with their opponents while traveling around North America for tournaments as far west as Michigan and as far north as Ontario, Canada.
Physical therapist Emily Andrekovich attended the game to see two former clients, Brennen and Cameron Yingling, on the ice – but said she has admired the team from afar for the past few years.
“This is quite the experience for them,” the Cresson woman said, “and you can tell there’s a nice family they’ve created as a team.”
Sunday’s game was her first change to see the Sitting Bulls up close – and the speed of the game surprised her.
“They go all out. It’s incredible, really,” Andrekovich said. “I’d be eating the ice if I tried do do that, and they are out there flying.”
Another attendee, Patrick Yewcic, of Nanty Glo, also praised the team.
