JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rainbow flags and the United States’ red, white and blue stars and stripes fluttered together in the wind on Tuesday as Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic presented a proclamation to Philip Bayush, representing the Keystone Alliance/GayLife Newsletter, in a celebration of Pride Month on a beautiful, sunny summer afternoon at the Central Park gazebo.
The city’s ceremony took place during what is a monthlong nationwide event.
It was a tribute to the entire local LGBTQ+ community, not just the alliance.
“They’re a big part of Johnstown, a big part of our community,” Janakovic said on Tuesday.
Janakovic’s proclamation, which will hang in Lucy’s Place, an LGBTQ+ establishment in downtown, was given to “recognize that community for what they’re doing and what they’re up against,” according to the mayor.
“It shows Johnstown being liberal, and understanding and accepting people of all races, of all identities, etc., in our city,” Janakovic said. “That’s how we want our city to move forward. That’s a direction we wish to head, so we welcome all to Johnstown.”
Bayush thanked the mayor for “a wonderful proclamation he gave us.”
“I think, No. 1, it’s very positive,” Bayush said. “We’re trying to stress positive energy, change for the good, change for everyone for the better, not just for the city, but the entire region. We just can’t say we’re from Johnstown. We have to say we’re from Greater Johnstown. We’re not just a community of 18,000 people. We’re a metro area of a hundred thousand people.
“We need people to realize that, yes, the city is the heart of the region, but we have to also embrace all of our other communities surrounding us. That especially applies to the LGBTQ+, whether they’re in Johns-town’s school system, whether they run a business, whether they’re holding a political office. We want them to all be a part of the community and not apart from it.”
Discussions were held between the city and the LGBTQ+ community about where and when to hold the presentation. City officials originally suggested an event on Sunday during Juneteenth. The Keystone Alliance/GayLife Newsletter proposed making the presentation later this month at Lucy’s.
“There was a little bit of confusion here and there, but I think it turned out for the best,” Janakovic said. “The city always had intended to make an announcement, whether that be through the newspaper, TV, but I think it turned out better by doing it today in Central Park – what better place – and with a group here to accept it.”
