JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Ceilings in all 110 Prospect Homes public housing residences were “most likely destined for collapse,” according to a preliminary inspection report issued by Diviney & Associates Structural Engineers.
That determination led to the Johnstown Housing Authority issuing an order on March 9 for all 18 of the buildings, each of which consists of multiple residences, to be vacated within 30 days.
Approximately 220 residents needed to immediately find new places to live.
Diviney & Associates made its evaluation after conducting interior and exterior visual inspections of only exposed areas of the structures that were built in the 1940s.
Johnstown Housing Authority provided the report on Wednesday in response to a Right-to-Know request made by The Tribune-Democrat.
“Some of the residences inspected have had the ceiling repaired,” according to a statement on the second page of the report. “In residences that have not yet collapsed or been repaired, cracking can be seen in the ceilings in the same areas collapse has occurred. It appears all the ceilings in the residences are exhibiting the same behavior and are most likely destined for collapse.”
“After reviewing the preliminary report that arrived on Friday, March 3, we decided that relocation was the safest option for the families living in Prospect,” JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “The last sentence on page two of this report is really the most concerning statement.”
The report went into further detail: “The collapse and ceiling cracking is most likely due to weakening of the bond between the gypsum wall board and nail heads and the nails to the wood framing. Vibrations due to wind and foot traffic can also cause fatigue on the connections causing cracking and potential collapse.”
A ceiling collapse in one of the residences led to the inspection being conducted.
“At the end of January, there was an unfortunate incident where part of a ceiling fell on a resident, thankfully not causing serious harm,” Alberts said. “We procured a full structural inspection to determine if this was an isolated incident or if this could happen elsewhere. Part of the scope of the inspection was to identify any causes for listed deficiencies and recommend repair options, if possible, for the ceilings and any other structural deficiencies. We asked for information on any ceiling findings as soon as possible, ahead of the full report.”
Five structural concerns appeared to occur in all Prospect Homes housing units and residences, according to Diviney & Associates.
The issues listed in a report were (verbatim):
• Floor framing has severe slope towards the exterior wall.
• Cracking in the walls at the stairs to the second floor.
• Evidence of major historic settlement.
• Floor framing failure in the laundry rooms.
• Drywall and plaster ceiling falling from the second floor and roof framing.
