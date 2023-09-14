JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dressed to impress, youngsters were all the rage at this fashionable event.
As part of Johnstown Fashion Week, a Fashion Week Kids fashion show was held on Thursday at Knockerball 814 on Main Street in downtown Johnstown.
The event incorporated fashion with three different sets for a fashion show complete with a runway.
“I wanted to have a party and make the fashion show the entertainment,” said organizer Camillya Taylor, owner of Camille’s House of Styles and Boutique in the Moxham section of Johnstown. “I wanted the kids to have fun while doing fashion.”
The fashion show featured 13 girls ranging in age from 3 to 15 from Johnstown and surrounding areas. The models sashayed down the runway wearing fashions from Pittsburgh designer Starr Thomas and Taylor.
“The kids are super-excited,” Taylor said. “Starr said it’s hard to find fashion shows where you get to dress kids, and she really loves doing it, so this is just a great experience to incorporate the kids.”
Leslie Timbers, 8, of Monroeville, Allegheny County, walked in the show and said she likes fashion.
“I’ve learned how to walk a little bit fancy and walk a little bit slower for the show,” she said. “It’s been pretty good, and it’s fun.”
Loretto resident Jenelle Strayer, 12, said that she wants to start modeling and that the show was a perfect opportunity to get into the industry.
“I’ve really enjoyed myself and it’s really nice, and I’ve made a lot of friends here,” she said.
Strayer modeled two fashions in the show.
“I look forward to coming to more shows,” she said. “I’m usually really nervous, but once I get up there, all my nerves go away.”
Taylor added that most people think fashion is just about looking good and posing for pictures, but it also helps builds self-esteem, especially in younger models.
“Just to be able to be in a room with everybody looking at you, it builds confidence,” she said.
Additional scheduled events are:
• When Art Meets Fashion Show at 6 p.m. Friday in the VIP Loft at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
Tickets are $40.
• The grand finale fashion show at 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Johnstown, featuring musical entertainment and a VIP section at Balance Restaurant, 411 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
The cost is $40.
“I cannot believe the enthusiasm, and I’m seeing more people participating who want to do it again,” Taylor said. “There’s an outlet here in Johnstown for fashion, and people are traveling to see it and participate, so we are on our way to big-city stuff.”
For more information, visit www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
