PHOTO GALLERY | Iwo Jima 75th anniversary | 'Grateful for his service': Family members, Marines, historians, Slovaks salute Strank – 'a hero'

Susan Murray held her daughter, 8-month-old Audrey Murray, in her arms, standing just a few feet away from the bronze statue of the Iwo Jima flag raisers that is the centerpiece of the United States Marine Corps War Memorial.
They were joined by Kathy Kasper, Susan's mother.
It was the first time the three of them had ever been together at the site in Arlington County, Virginia.
Kasper's uncle, Michael Strank, was also there in spirit – and in the form of a bronze statue.
Strank, a native of Czechoslovakia who emigrated to Franklin Borough when he was not much older than Audrey, was one of six Marines who raised a United States flag atop Iwo Jima's Mount Suribachi, 75 years ago on Feb. 23, 1945, an event captured in one of the most recognized photos ever taken.
The picture, snapped by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, was the inspiration for the statue that was dedicated in 1954. The memorial also features likenesses of flag raisers Cpl. Harlon Block, Pfc. Ira Hayes, Pfc. Franklin Sousley, Cpl. Harold Keller and Pfc. Harold Schultz.
“As a family, it's nice to be able to come and visit my great-uncle, who I never got to meet, but I've heard so many wonderful things about and share his story with my daughter,” Murray said during the visit. “It's respect and just feeling grateful for his service for our family and our country.”
Strank never knew he became “internationally known,” as Kasper described him. He was killed on March 1, 1945 – fighting on Iwo Jima.
He is buried right down the road in Arlington National Cemetery, among generations of men and women who gave their lives in service to their country, a fitting tribute to a small-town man who never sought attention and was described often as a “Marine's Marine.”
“He is one of many notables here at the cemetery,” Timothy Frank, a historian at Arlington National Cemetery, said. “We have Ira Hayes as well, the flag raiser. I kind of hate to single people out because when I look at the cemetery we have over 250,000 people who are notable to someone. But his name stands out, obviously, from the flag-raising connection.”
'He didn't have to go'
Strank was born on Nov. 10, 1919, in the little town of Jarabina.
He moved to America at age two, and then lived a typical life in Franklin – family, friends, school, sports, music. He played the french horn and hit a home run out of Johnstown's Point Stadium, possessed a keen intellect and listed becoming president of the United States as a goal in his high school yearbook, served in the Civilian Conservation Corps and finally joined the Marines in 1939.
Just 25 years old, Strank had already served in battle during World War II, including at Bougainville, before being sent to Iwo Jima with 110,000 other American combatants.
“He did not have to serve,” Kasper said. “He enlisted. He received his naturalization papers after his death. So we're very proud of him for the man he was, the family member he was. Mike also didn't have to go to Iwo Jima. He had already served in three battles during World War II and was told he didn't have to go. When his dad said, 'Mike, you don't need to go,' I'm proud that he said, 'No, I need to go for the men who serve with me.' ”
Strank's contributions are well documented and celebrated in both his native hometown, located in what is now the Slovak Republic, and the Johnstown area.
A mural – inspired by the Iwo Jima flag raising – has been painted in a hall in Jarabina.
Slovakia issued a postage stamp with his likeness.
And, on Nov. 10, 2019, Ivan Korčok, Slovakia's ambassador to the United States, attended a Byzantine Catholic remembrance service, marking the 100th anniversary of Strank's birth, held at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel at the Marine Corps Heritage Center in Triangle, Virginia.
'For all of America'
Slovak Republic President Zuzana Čaputová provided the family a letter to be read during the mass.
In it, she said the image of Strank raising the flag “will remind all of us forever the heroism of every person devoted to the fight against the evil and injustice.”
Čaputová described Strank as “a hero to us, because – in the decisive moment – he preferred his civic duty and moral posture to his own young and unfulfilled life.”
Strank has been the subject of at least two documentaries in recent years – “The Oath” made by Slovak filmmaker Dušan Hudec and, locally, Dale Wicks' “Our Flag Still Waves” – which was narrated by former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.
Ridge, at the 100th anniversary of Strank's birth, said “It's remarkable that this young man from Johnstown lives forever.”
Franklin Borough recently renamed its park the “Sgt. Michael Strank Memorial Park” in his honor.
“It's so important to have that understanding of how Sgt. Michael Strank was a hero not just for Franklin Borough, not just for Cambria County, but for all of America, how the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima was a pivotal turning point, how these men and women not only saved democracy for us, saved freedom for Europe, but saved the entire world from the crushing forces of fascism and how we have the freedoms because of these brave individuals,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, whose 13th Congressional District includes Strank's hometown.
Strank is one of 861 Cambria County residents who died during World War II and is among the only 56 members enshrined in the Cambria County Military Hall of Fame.
'Strank was present'
Half of the men in Rosenthal's photo were originally misidentified.
Sgt. Hank Hansen, Cpl. René Gagnon and Navy PhM2c. John Bradley were believed to be in the picture. A correction was made shortly afterward – in 1947 – with Block taking Hansen's spot. But not until recently were Schultz and Keller officially recognized and Gagnon and Bradley removed.
The Marine Corps, Army and Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with historians Dustin Spence, Brent Westemeyer and Stephen Foley spent countless hours analyzing photos, videos and documents to ascertain the correct identities.
Ultimately, in 2019, the Marine Corps History Division produced “Investigating Iwo: The Flag Raising in Myth, Memory, & Esprit de Corps,” a 371-page book that provides in-depth details about the photo, specifically how every participant was identified.
“Why is it important to get the identifications right?” Spence asked. “Well, for some of these people, these are like the last known photographs of them alive. For their families, I think it's important for them to know that that's their family member in that picture, especially if they're going to print names with these pictures, which the Marine Corps does that all the time. You've got to get the names correct.”
According to the report, Strank's participation “has long been rooted in the eyewitness statements” of Hayes, Gagnon and Bradley, even though he is barely visible in the back of the photograph.
“I think it was important that Mike Strank was not in danger of being removed from the lineup,” Foley said. “His involvement has never been questioned from day one, but proving it was him is difficult because he is mainly hidden at the rear.
"When we identified Harold Keller in Gagnon's place, there was a real danger Strank could have been removed in order to keep Gagnon in the lineup and save some face for the USMC. In fairness to them, they analyzed our research of the photos and film footage and agreed strongly that Strank was present.”
By comparing the historic photo to other still and video images taken atop Mount Suribachi, investigators noticed distinctive aspects to Strank's uniform and other aspects of his appearance, including a soft cap with a curved bill, an atypical way of wearing his utility coat over his field jacket, discoloration of his trousers, a watch on his left wrist and the absence of a ring on his left hand.
Strank's presence was also determined to be consistent with his role as a squad leader.
“Much of the research into Strank involved his uniform peculiarities and strong facial features,” Foley said. “Of all the photos taken on Mount Suribachi that day, Strank is one of only two men shown wearing his utility jacket over his field jacket – which was most unusual.
"We studied this thoroughly along with other details. I am glad his involvement has been recognized and continues to be. He was a very brave Marine.”